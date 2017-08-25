Menus

10 Incredible Grilling Menus For Labour Day Weekend

Let’s break out all of summer’s best hits for the last long weekend of the season.

Summer’s almost over, and that means it’s time to send the season out in style: with a big grilling session that celebrates all our favourites! This Labour Day, make the long weekend barbecue all about the freshest local produce, the juiciest grilled burgers and steaks, and the coldest drinks — from sangria to margaritas and icy beer cocktails.

Big family barbecue menu

Harissa yogurt grilled chicken
Barbecued kalbi ribs
Grilled Filipino pork skewers
Sriracha aioli corn on the cob
Classic coleslaw
Pull apart bread rolls
Frozen strawberry margarita
Tres leches coconut cake

