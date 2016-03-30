Tonight’s the type of night to twirl your fork around a plateful of saucy noodles and meatballs, dish out a crisp salad and then serve up slices of coffee cake, hot from the oven. Serve frothy lattes with dessert and your guests will leave cozy and contented — but only after trying to score a return invite!

Starter

Pear, radish and fennel salad

Firm, crunchy-when-ripe pears are perfect for this crisp, refreshing salad. (We like Anjou or Bosc pears for this dish.)

Main

Spaghetti and herbed chicken meatballs

A twist on the classic spaghetti and meatballs, you’ll love this herbed chicken variation. Top with Parmesan cheese and enjoy!

Dessert

Raspberry streusel coffee cake

The name’s a bit misleading: These casual, not-too-sweet cakes aren’t coffee-flavoured, they’re meant to be enjoyed with coffee instead.

Drink

Hot buttered chai latte

This chai latte, inspired by one we tasted at Vancouver’s Granville Island Public Market, is equally warming. Don’t be put off by the butter: It’s the secret ingredient that makes this drink unforgettable.

Related:

Friday night lasagna menu

A Middle-Eastern inspired dinner party menu

Table for two: Sensational steak dinner menu