Leave guests cozy and content—and hinting for a return invite—with this pasta-night classic.

Herbed chicken meatballs with spaghetti

Tonight’s the type of night to twirl your fork around a plateful of saucy noodles and meatballs, dish out a crisp salad and then serve up slices of coffee cake, hot from the oven. Serve frothy lattes with dessert and your guests will leave cozy and contented — but only after trying to score a return invite!

 

Pear, radish and fennel salad

Starter
Pear, radish and fennel salad
Firm, crunchy-when-ripe pears are perfect for this crisp, refreshing salad. (We like Anjou or Bosc pears for this dish.)

 

Main
Spaghetti and herbed chicken meatballs
A twist on the classic spaghetti and meatballs, you’ll love this herbed chicken variation. Top with Parmesan cheese and enjoy!

 

 

 

 

Raspberry and Streusel Coffee Cake

Dessert
Raspberry streusel coffee cake
The name’s a bit misleading: These casual, not-too-sweet cakes aren’t coffee-flavoured, they’re meant to be enjoyed with coffee instead.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hot buttered chai latte recipe

Drink
Hot buttered chai latte
This chai latte, inspired by one we tasted at Vancouver’s Granville Island Public Market, is equally warming. Don’t be put off by the butter: It’s the secret ingredient that makes this drink unforgettable.

 

 

 

 

 

 

