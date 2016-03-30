Tonight’s the type of night to twirl your fork around a plateful of saucy noodles and meatballs, dish out a crisp salad and then serve up slices of coffee cake, hot from the oven. Serve frothy lattes with dessert and your guests will leave cozy and contented — but only after trying to score a return invite!
Photo, Erik Putz.
Starter Pear, radish and fennel salad
Firm, crunchy-when-ripe pears are perfect for this crisp, refreshing salad. (We like Anjou or Bosc pears for this dish.)
Dessert Raspberry streusel coffee cake
The name’s a bit misleading: These casual, not-too-sweet cakes aren’t coffee-flavoured, they’re meant to be enjoyed with coffee instead.
Photo, Sian Richards.
Drink Hot buttered chai latte
This chai latte, inspired by one we tasted at Vancouver’s Granville Island Public Market, is equally warming. Don’t be put off by the butter: It’s the secret ingredient that makes this drink unforgettable.
