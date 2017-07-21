Summer pulled-pork sandwich party menu

Take advantage of the summer weather, and throw a weekend fete. But put away the burgers and hotdogs; the starring role of this meal is a saucy, pulled pork sandwich!

Our slow-cooked pulled pork with ginger-bourbon sauce is finger-licking good and you can even make it in advance.

Pair your sandwiches with these traditional fixings:

Sides

Coleslaw can be served either on the side or in the sandwich. Use our classic sweet ‘n’ sour coleslaw, or for a twist, try our Asian-inspired kimchee slaw.

A classic potato salad is a must-have with any outdoor summer meal. Either our baby-red-potato salad or our potato salad with parsley vinaigrette will work well in this menu.

Grill up some corn to accompany your pork, and set out different toppings for your guests to choose from.

Try herbs with our gourrmet corn with herb butter recipe, or if you like a some extra heat, try our recipe for corn on the cob with lime and spice.

Desserts

Blueberries and peaches are at their peak of perfection through August. Try one of these three delicious recipes:

Berry bliss pudding

Vanilla cake with summer fruit

Peaches and cream cake

Drinks

Wash down your meal with tangy lemonade — accompanied with fresh strawberries (for the kids) or vodka (for the adults)!

Spiked lemonade

Fresh strawberry lemonade

