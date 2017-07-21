Advertisement
Menus

Summer pulled-pork sandwich party menu

Dig out your slow cooker for a midsummer’s pulled pork feast — with all the fixins!

by 8

Pulled pork with ginger-bourbon sauce

Take advantage of the summer weather, and throw a weekend fete. But put away the burgers and hotdogs; the starring role of this meal is a saucy, pulled pork sandwich!

Our slow-cooked pulled pork with ginger-bourbon sauce is finger-licking good and you can even make it in advance.

Pair your sandwiches with these traditional fixings:

Kimchee slaw recipe Photo by Angus Fergusson

Kimchee slaw recipe

 

Sides
Coleslaw can be served either on the side or in the sandwich. Use our classic sweet ‘n’ sour coleslaw, or for a twist, try our Asian-inspired kimchee slaw.

A classic potato salad is a must-have with any outdoor summer meal. Either our baby-red-potato salad or our potato salad with parsley vinaigrette will work well in this menu.

 

 

 

 

 

corn

Gourmet corn with herb butter

 

Grill up some corn to accompany your pork, and set out different toppings for your guests to choose from.

Try herbs with our gourrmet corn with herb butter recipe, or if you like a some extra heat, try our recipe for corn on the cob with lime and spice.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Photo by Roberto Caruso

Photo by Roberto Caruso

 

Desserts
Blueberries and peaches are at their peak of perfection through August. Try one of these three delicious recipes:

Berry bliss pudding
Vanilla cake with summer fruit
Peaches and cream cake

 

 

 

 

 

Lemonade.

Lemonade.

 

Drinks
Wash down your meal with tangy lemonade — accompanied with fresh strawberries (for the kids) or vodka (for the adults)!

Spiked lemonade
Fresh strawberry lemonade

 

 

 

 

 

Related:
8 best-ever potato salad recipes
31-dead simple ice cream recipes
8 ways to top your hot dogs this summer

 
Resources