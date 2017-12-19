A Classic Christmas-Eve Dinner Menu

A classic holiday feast demands a slice (or two) of tourtière. If you love this meat pie as much as we do, then there’s not much else that can compete on Christmas eve (except maybe dessert). This cozy, indulgent holiday menu presents a feast of delicious dishes that are perfect for a crowded table. From a gorgeous green hummus and an oozy wheel of baked brie to the flakiest pastry ever, this menu will warm the appetites of your favourite people as you sit down to eat on December 24th.

Photo, Roberto Caruso. Cocktail hour Start the evening by mixing up some moonshine cocktails. Yes, the term might spark associations with illegal, home-distilled booze (and a blindingly high alcohol content) but moonshine is really just an unaged whiskey made from corn, barley and/or malt. Its clear colour and and neutral flavour make it a perfect addition to cocktails. Tip: In a pinch, you can easily substitute whiskey in these cocktails. Get the recipes: Bittersweet moonshines (left) and Moonshine sours (right).

Watch: How to make the appetizer course of cranberry-almond baked brie