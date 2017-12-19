A Classic Christmas-Eve Dinner Menu

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
A classic holiday feast demands a slice (or two) of tourtière. If you love this meat pie as much as we do, then there’s not much else that can compete on Christmas eve (except maybe dessert). This cozy, indulgent holiday menu presents a feast of delicious dishes that are perfect for a crowded table. From a gorgeous green hummus and an oozy wheel of baked brie to the flakiest pastry ever, this menu will warm the appetites of your favourite people as you sit down to eat on December 24th.
Start the evening by mixing up some moonshine cocktails. Yes, the term might spark associations with illegal, home-distilled booze (and a blindingly high alcohol content) but moonshine is really just an unaged whiskey made from corn, barley and/or malt. Its clear colour and and neutral flavour make it a perfect addition to cocktails. Tip: In a pinch, you can easily substitute whiskey in these cocktails. Get the recipes: Bittersweet moonshines (left) and Moonshine sours (right).