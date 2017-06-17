Menus

Pancake brunch menu for Father’s Day

Golden pancakes with a side of crisp bacon and warm potato hash will make the guest of honour feel like a king.

Best buttermilk pancakes

For Father's Day this year we're mixing together a menu of old classics (buttermilk pancakes with blueberries) and new favourites (maple-fennel bacon!). Throw in plenty of coffee and a warm potato hash to the mix and the guest of honour will feel like king for a day.

Get our buttermilk pancakes recipe, or try one of our eight favourite pancake recipes!

