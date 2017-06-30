13 scrumptious summer food reads to take you from kitchen to hammock

It’s summer vacation and time to crack open a paperback (or your ebook) stretch out the legs and find a shady nook to settle in for some foodie escapism.

We’ve put together a reading list filled with drama in NYC dining rooms, mastering technique in the French countryside and kitchen stories filled with romance, tears and triumph (and even the gripping history of butter — slippery yes, but also gripping.)

Check out our picks for best summer food books:

Sweetbitter by Stephanie Danler, $22. If there’s an “it girl” on this list it’s Sweetbitter, the story of Tess, 22, who comes to NYC to escape her small town and lands a gig working front-of-house at one of the city’s top restaurants (a thinly disguised Union Square Café). What follows are life lessons in wine, love, drugs and food (both upscale and off-the-grid).

