It’s that time of year again . No, not Christmas — the day Apple releases its iOS update with new emojis. And among the hundreds of new emojis is an update to the woefully under-served food section of the keyboard. At the top of the we-can’t-believe-it-took-so-long list? The avocado.

Other exciting additions include a redesigned peach (which faced a contentious change in a beta rollout earlier this year), bacon strips, peanuts, kiwi, baguette and a croissant.

To celebrate the long-awaited emoji, here are 20 amazing avocado recipes.

1 of 20 Previous Next Email

Photo, Roberto Caruso. Avocado pound cake (1/3 cup avocado) Get the health benefits of avocado and raspberries in a very pretty dessert! Get the recipe.

More:

5 hobbies that boost happiness

The insane cost of child care in Canada can set families of four back $36K a year

The absolute best food finds across Canada