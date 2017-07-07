15 awesome pool floats shaped like food! (Guess which one keeps selling out.)

Sun-worshippers, food lovers and water babies take note: these pool floats will make the dusty foam noodles and inner tubes in your garage obsolete. Try lazing away hot summer days on summer’s most celebrated foods — from ice pops to watermelon wedges to pizza slices that can tie into a whole pie (get your friends on this ASAP). The best part? You don’t have to wait a half-hour to go back in the water with these foods.

1 of 15 Previous Next Pin Email

Strawberry float $20, Amazon.

More:

Are you SURE you don’t love anchovies? 8 delicious reasons to try again

13 scrumptious summer food reads to take you from kitchen to hammock

9 fiery hot sauces we love from around the world — from spicy to @#$%!