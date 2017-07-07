Food News

15 awesome pool floats shaped like food! (Guess which one keeps selling out.)

Float away this summer on a giant pizza slice, a sprinkled doughnut or a golden pineapple.

Pool floats: Pineapple pool float

Sun-worshippers, food lovers and water babies take note: these pool floats will make the dusty foam noodles and inner tubes in your garage obsolete. Try lazing away hot summer days on summer’s most celebrated foods — from ice pops to watermelon wedges to pizza slices that can tie into a whole pie (get your friends on this ASAP). The best part? You don’t have to wait a half-hour to go back in the water with these foods.

Strawberry float

$20, Amazon.

