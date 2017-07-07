15 awesome pool floats shaped like food! (Guess which one keeps selling out.)

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Sun-worshippers, food lovers and water babies take note: these pool floats will make the dusty foam noodles and inner tubes in your garage obsolete. Try lazing away hot summer days on summer’s most celebrated foods — from ice pops to watermelon wedges to pizza slices that can tie into a whole pie (get your friends on this ASAP). The best part? You don’t have to wait a half-hour to go back in the water with these foods.