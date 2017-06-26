Advertisement
Food crush: Finally, succulents you can eat (because they’re cake!)

Who needs sugar flowers when you can have these sweet potted cacti?

We can’t take our eyes off of these terrarium cakes (yes, we said cake!). Piping succulent leaves instead of flower petals is sweeping Instagram and these creations from Jakarta based chef Iven Kawi (@ivenoven) have our jaws dropping from the meticulous detail and what seems like a little bit of magic. Forget tiptoeing through the tulips, lay us down on a bed of sweet succulents any day.

1. Succulents in the desert

2. Succulents and elegant vines

3. Succulent cupcakes

4. Succulents in a buttercream clay pot

5. Succulents in a sunken cement pot

