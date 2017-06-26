Food crush: Finally, succulents you can eat (because they’re cake!)

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We can’t take our eyes off of these terrarium cakes (yes, we said cake!). Piping succulent leaves instead of flower petals is sweeping Instagram and these creations from Jakarta based chef Iven Kawi (@ivenoven) have our jaws dropping from the meticulous detail and what seems like a little bit of magic. Forget tiptoeing through the tulips, lay us down on a bed of sweet succulents any day.