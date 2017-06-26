Food crush: Finally, succulents you can eat (because they’re cake!)

A post shared by ivenoven 사랑으로 베이킹 (@ivenoven) on Jun 23, 2017 at 4:05am PDT

We can’t take our eyes off of these terrarium cakes (yes, we said cake!). Piping succulent leaves instead of flower petals is sweeping Instagram and these creations from Jakarta based chef Iven Kawi (@ivenoven) have our jaws dropping from the meticulous detail and what seems like a little bit of magic. Forget tiptoeing through the tulips, lay us down on a bed of sweet succulents any day.

1. Succulents in the desert

2. Succulents and elegant vines

3. Succulent cupcakes

4. Succulents in a buttercream clay pot

5. Succulents in a sunken cement pot

