We tried iced coffee capsules (because mornings are hard, even in the summer)

Iced coffee has received yet another makeover, and it’s not carbonated cold brew or intricate layers of milk, ice, espresso and almond foam; this summer, an extra-fast hack for iced coffee is a single push of a button away for anyone currently using (or eyeing) a pod-system coffee maker.

A limited-edition release that’s available until the end of the summer, Nespresso On Ice capsules have been designed to be brewed and served cold over ice, making the grind of … grinding, measuring, brewing and icing your favourite summer beverage obsolete.

The flavours

Since I have my own machine, I gave both the light and bold capsules a test-drive to see how they tasted. To brew, the water needs 25 -30 seconds to heat up, then just throw the capsule in, choose the serving size, and it takes about 10-20 seconds for the beverage to brew. Handy tip: Make sure to use 4 to 5 medium-large ice cubes per coffee or it won’t chill completely. (The larger the ice cube, the slower it will melt, which is good to remember for any iced coffee you make.) When served black, the Intenso capsules — like their name — have an intense, roasted finish (I preferred those with milk to mellow them out). The lighter ones, Leggero, have delicate fruity notes with a full-bodied smooth texture — great served black over ice, or with milk and sugar.

Can I try them first?

Only the Toronto and Montreal boutiques offer samples but you can find a 10-pack sleeve of Leggero and Intenso capsules online for $8.50 each.

So, while there’s something to be said for the aroma of freshly ground beans — why I’ll always keep my French press around — I need all the help I can get on bleary-eyed mornings, and these little capsules deliver.

PSA: Recycle! These pods are aluminum, and can be brought to a recycling drop in Nespresso boutiques. If you don’t live close to a stand-alone store, Nespresso retail partners across the country participate in their drop-off recycling program.

More:

Food crush: Finally, succulents you can eat (because they’re cake!)

10 ready-to-drink cold brew coffees for a deluxe summer caffeine fix

The dreamiest coffee shops in Canada (that also serve top-notch coffee)