Rosé, three ways: One bottle of pink, three easy cocktails

We’re calling it: Rosé is this summer’s official drink.

Given that 2017 kicked off with millions of pink hats marching, it’s probably only fitting that pink is continuing to dominate — in politics and in our glasses. It’s like everybody simultaneously discovered that rosé wine can be all things to all people, since it’s serious and dry but can also play fun and fruity. It’s invariably a great food-friendly option, pairing well with light summer fare (and those awesome burrata cheeseboards).

And the best news? Transforming it into a cocktail is as easy as 1 – 2 – 3, just by adding a splash of tonic, fresh juice and a fresh fruit garnish — exactly what you want to drink at a summer garden party.

We came up with three dead-simple recipes to help you get the most pink from your drink this summer.

Mediterranean Spritz



Low-octane, refreshing drinks like this Mediterranean Spritz, a simple combo of pink wine, fancy tonic water and a splash of lime, are perfect for holiday day-drinking.

Ingredients

3 oz dry French rosé wine

1 ½ oz Fever-Tree Mediterranean tonic water

¼ oz fresh lime juice

Instructions

1. Build in a rocks glass over ice. Garnish with a lime wedge or a sprig of lavender — whatever’s handy.

French Open



Tall, slightly bitter and synonymous with tennis and other summer sports, the Pimm’s Cup is a terrific sophisticated warm-weather staple. We added a little rosé to the standard mix.

Ingredients

3 oz dry French rosé wine

1 oz Pimm’s No. 1 Cup

½ oz ginger ale or lemon-lime soda

¼ oz fresh lemon juice

Cucumber, strawberries and borage sprig for garnish

Instructions

1. Build in tall glass over ice. Stir and garnish with fresh strawberries, cucumber or a sprig of borage. (These are the traditional garnishes for this classic drink but, if you can’t find them, mint can sub in for borage and any berry will be just fine.)

Rose Bowl



Built like a Sangria, the Rose Bowl can be garnished with whatever fresh fruit you like. If this version isn’t dry enough, it can be made a little less sweet by swapping out the orange liqueur for French or Spanish brandy.

Ingredients

3 oz dry French rosé wine

1 oz fresh ruby red grapefruit juice

½ oz lime juice

½ oz orange curaçao (any orange liqueur will do; those who like it dry can use brandy instead)

Instructions

1. Build in an oversized wine glass filled with ice. Stir and add berries, citrus slices or any seasonal fruit.

