The Secret To The Best Pie Crust? Sorry, You Won’t Find It On YouTube

Pastry Chef, Christine Fancy believes that the number one secret to making pie crust is to learn from another human. YouTube tutorials and cookbooks just don’t cut it.

“A cookbook won’t tell you how to know that stage when you should stop mixing. That’s not something you can really learn through reading.” This is just one of those things you just learn by doing, so get ready to get your hands dirty.

Fancy, an Acadian baker, spent her formative pastry chef years in Toronto (at The Gabardine and the Drake One Fifty) before moving back home to Wolfville, Nova Scotia in 2016 to start her own bakery enterprise.

Yesteryear Baking, Fancy’s new shop, operates out of the Wolfville Farmer’s Market while Fancy searches for the perfect space for a bakery/teaching space. She dreams of a world where everyone knows how to make their own pie crust.

Say No To Frozen Pie Crusts

I must confess something here – I use frozen pie crusts! I spent ten years in professional kitchens and even I’m intimidated by pie dough. Having never worked in pastry I never had to make endless pies, but I wish I had. There’s no better way to nail a skill than repetition.

Christine Fancy does not use frozen crusts. Ever. While she will allow that shortcut— if it means getting someone in the kitchen— she advocates for eventually ditching the frozen and learning how to make pies from scratch.

When people attend Yesteryear’s baking workshops she is able to instruct them all personally. “I’ve always been better at learning things when someone shows me. It’s very much about feeling the dough as you mix, it’s a very intuitive process.”

Keep It Simple

And another thing – you don’t need fancy gadgets.

“I think part of what intimidates people making pastry in general is that they think they need all kinds of equipment to get things done; from using a fork to a pastry cutter to a KitchenAid mixer. All you need are a bowl, your ingredients and your hands.”

Team Butter vs. Team Lard

Speaking of ingredients, she’s team butter, mostly. “I definitely think butter is better as far as flavour goes.”

She makes most of her pie crusts with butter but does concede that lard has its charms. “Lard will yield a flakier crust without changing the method. For example, if you wanted a flakier crust with butter, you might have to chance the recipe from the original, your everyday recipe, or you might have to change the method in which you prepare the crust. But if you were to go with lard, you probably don’t have to tweak your method too much. In other words, you can just stick to your basic pie dough, swap it out for lard, and end up with a slightly flakier product. But, again, I think if you’re going for flavour, butter is number one.”

She sometimes gets wild and combines the two for a half butter, half lard crust. “It has that nice flavour and a tender flake. No pun intended.”

Yes, You Can

So find a class—or grandmother —near you and learn how to be a more fully evolved human making pie crust from scratch with your own two hands.

“Often the recipe isn’t enough, it’s really about getting a feel for the dough” advises Fancy. “You need to feel it in your fingers and the only way to do that is to keep making pies. Practice makes perfect.”

It’s a cliché for a reason, because it’s true. There’s nothing stopping you – no gadgets needed but your own two hands, and the time of year couldn’t be more perfect – there is a veritable horn of plenty of seasonal summer fruits and berries to choose from right now.

There are no life hacks for this one, except this – take a deep breath, step into your kitchen and start.

