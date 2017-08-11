The Best Brunch Spots In Every Major City Across Canada

If you’re looking for that perfect place to treat yourself or your friends that’s equally delicious as it is Instagram-worthy, we’ve got you covered. Here, a round-up of the best brunch spots across Canada.

Best Brunch in Vancouver

Tuc Craft Kitchen

Find it: 60 West Cordova St.

Open since: 2013

The rundown: This rustic-chic resto specializes in everything from brunch classics to modernized dishes with a seasonally changing menu.

What to order: Everyone’s favourite southern-inspired breakfast, crispy chicken & waffles, but with a zesty Dijon sauce

Café Medina

Find it: 780 Richards St.

Open since: 2008

The rundown: The spacious café is known for its Mediterranean-inspired dishes, mixed with some traditional breakfast favourites.

What to order: Their tagine, a spicy Moroccan stew, brunchified with poached eggs

The Acorn

Find it: 3995 Main St.

Open since: 2012

The rundown: This award-winning locale caters to vegans and those with gluten sensitivities, but aims to win over even the most dedicated of meat eaters.

What to order: The Artichoke, which is fried artichokes and pickled shallots piled onto a house waffle and topped with bourbon maple syrup

Boulevard

Find it: 845 Burrard St.

Open since: 2014

The rundown: This luxe spot celebrates Mother’s Day with a three-course seafood-filled brunch.

What to order: Crab and avocado Benedict, a west coast twist on the classic

Best Brunch in Calgary

Monki Breakfast Club & Bistro

Find it: 1301 10th Ave. SW

Open since: 2012

The rundown: Get here early if you’re hoping to secure a table—the quaint bistro has just enough space for six tables.

What to order: Chorizo, caramelized onion and goat cheese eggs Benedict

The Beltliner

Find it: 243 12th Ave SW

Open since: 2015

The rundown: Named after an old streetcar that traveled 12th Avenue, this modern take on a traditional diner even features a list of brews that will perfectly pair with your main course of choice.

What to order: Mushroom quiche, topped with sundried tomato puree and goat cheese

Dairy Lane Café

Find it: 319-19 St NW

Open since: 1950

The rundown: For 67 years, it’s been Dairy Lane’s mission to provide flavourful food while minimizing its environmental footprint and giving back to the community.

What to order: Stuffed french toast, loaded with blueberries, cream cheese, sour cream, mint and honey-toasted oats

Charbar

Find it: 618 Confluence Way SE

Open since: 2015

The rundown: A blend of Spanish and Italian cuisine, this concept restaurant combines the tradition of Argentine wood-fire grilling with West Coast ingredients.

What to order: Their eggs Benedict, served on a savoury scone and with extra fancy charred lemon and brown butter hollandaise

Best Brunch in Edmonton

Sugarbowl

Find it: 10922 88th Avenue

Open since: 1943

The rundown: Sugarbowl first opened as a burger joint 75 years ago, but has since been transformed into a full service bistro and pub.

What to order: Sugarbowl Benny, the house twist on the brunch classic, with back bacon applewood cheddar béchamel served on grilled cornbread

Canteen

Find it: 10522 124 St.

Open since: 2013

The rundown: Serving up brunch classics, this spot has become known for their lust-worthy brown sugar bacon.

What to order: The house huevos rancheros, Huevos Canteenos, made with pulled pork, black beans and avocado, served with picco de gallo and corn tortillas

Wildflower Grill

Find it: 10009-107 Street NW

Open since: 2008

The rundown: A great one for a special occasion, its Mother’s Day prix fixe menu combines rustic, international flavours with a fine dining experience.

What to order: South Western Skillet, with apple chicken sausage and hatch green chili hollandaise

The Crêperie

Find it: 10220 103 St NW.

Open since: 1976

The rundown: The warm and cozy space specializes in French-style cuisine.

What to order: Crêpe Cordon Blue, which is just like the classic chicken dish, but baked into a savoury crepe

Best Brunch in Saskatoon

Prairie Harvest Cafe

Find it: 2917 Early Dr.

Open since: 2011

The rundown: This quirky café is known for its love of local ingredients and rustic dining style.

What to order: Mushroom and goat cheese frittata, made with local mushrooms, caramelized onions and spinach, topped with goat cheese

The Hollows

Find it: 334 Ave. C South

Open since: 2011

The rundown: Head chefs Christie Peters and Kyle Michael have cooked their way around the world, now they’re sharing the modern techniques they picked up along the way with Saskatoon diners.

What to order: Breakfast ramen — house-made noodles in a pork and chicken broth with charcoal, slow egg and pork belly

Park Cafe

Find it: 515 20th St. W

Open since: 2005

The rundown: This café and diner specializes in home cooked comfort food sure to please.

What to order: Benny, Murphy and the Boys, a classic eggs Benedict served with smoked salmon, tomato and spinach or crab and asparagus

Little Bird Pâtisserie & Café

Find it: 20 Ave B South

Open since: 2014

The rundown: Boasting 19 varieties of tea and epic pastries, this cozy café will satisfy any sweet tooth.

What to order: On Mother’s Day, try high tea with a selection of sweet and savoury nibbles

Best Brunch in Winnipeg

Miss Brown’s

Find it: 288 William Ave.

Open since: 2015

The rundown: If the chic décor doesn’t win you over, the fresh, local ingredients sourced from Manitoba farmers will.

What to order: Miss Brown’s Eggs Bennie — get it with the smoked salmon or smoked brisket

Crème de L’Essence

Find it: 1833 Inkster Blvd #16

Open since: 2016

The rundown: Serving up a combination of French and fusion dishes, its Mother’s Day prix fixe menu includes a hot or cold bevvy and a dessert special.

What to order: Pain Perdu, their extra French French toast, with berry jam, lemon curd and candied nuts

Forth

Find it: 171 McDermot Ave.

Open since: 2016

The rundown: Bring your number-one lady here for Mother’s Day and she’ll receive a mimosa on the house.

What to order: Shakshouka, an Israeli baked egg dish with tomato and pepper ragout

Clementine Cafe

Find it: 123 Princess St.

Open since: 2016

The rundown: Tucked into a loft-like basement, this trendy breakfast-only café has received a nod from Vogue.

What to order: Turkish Eggs — poached eggs with hummus and chili butter, served on sourdough toast

Best Brunch in Toronto

Mildred’s Temple Kitchen

Find it: 85 Hanna Ave. suite 104

Open since: 1989

The rundown: Originally called Mildred Pierce and residing in the west end, it made the move to Liberty Village in 2008 with an updated name and more modern feel.

What to order: Mrs. Biederhof’s Blueberry Buttermilk Pancakes: their extra fluffy pancakes, drizzled with Lanark County maple syrup

Wish

Find it: 3 Charles St. E

Open since: 2011

The rundown: A touch of South Beach in Toronto, the inviting space is also home to a stellar heated patio with rustic charm.

What to order: Wish’s eggs florentine, with spinach and parmesan fondue, is the perfect veggie brunch dish

Cluny

Find it: 35 Tank House Ln.

Open since: 2014

The rundown: Nestled in the heart of the Distillery District, this spacious bistro serves up French-inspired fare with a modern twist.

What to order: The grilled chicken & Marrakesh carrot salad, with chickpeas, dates, cilantro, pistachios and feta cheese, is a hearty but still brunch-worthy salad

Portland Variety

Find it: 587 King St. W

Open since: 2014

The rundown: For some breakfast classics, be sure to secure a reso—there’s rarely lull at this Insta-worthy locale.

What to order: Smashed avocado toast, the trendiest brunch dish, served on sourdough with fluffy scrambled eggs

Best Brunch in Ottawa

The Scone Witch

Find it: 15 Elgin St.

Open since: 2004

The rundown: This scone-only brunch pairs the tasty bread with fruit, scrambled egg and ham, mushroom ragout, smoked salmon, or Mediterranean veggies.

What to order: Bacon cheese melt, served on a scone and smothered in extra old St-Albert cheddar

The Belmont

Find it: 1169 Bank St.

Open since: 2014

The rundown: This eclectic spot serves up generous portions at affordable prices—perfect if you’re treating mom on a student budget.

What to order: Breakfast bowl, a Korean-style mix of poached eggs, pork belly, kimchi, bok choy and sweet soy jasmine rice

Pressed

Find it: 750 Gladstone Ave.

The rundown: On top of their regular breakfast and lunch menus, this homey bar serves a weekend waffle brunch, where classic faves like eggs benny and huevos rancheros are paired with a buttery waffle.

What to order: The New South, smoked chicken fritters served, of course, on a waffle and topped with berry-ginger compote

The Soca Kitchen

Find it: 93 Holland Ave.

Open since: 2014

The rundown: Spanish and Latin fusion grub takes centre stage, with plenty of vegetarian options and a brunch tapas perfect for sharing.

What to order: Pabelon Criollo, a traditional Venezuelan breakfast with roasted citrus pulled pork, black beans, quest blanco and scrambled eggs

Best Brunch in Montreal

Regine Café

Find it: 1840 Rue Beaubien E

Open since: 2013

The rundown: Based on an imaginary persona—an aunt who never lets you leave with an empty stomach — this colourful café doesn’t disappoint with savory creations and wall-to-wall pastries.

What to order: Champi, with poached eggs, Le Sorcier cheese, mushrooms and sage on rustic bread

Fabergé

Find it: 25 Ave. Fairmont W

Open since: 2010

The rundown: In Montreal’s mile end, this warm and cozy spot serves up all day breakfast.

What to order: Poutine Matinale, a morning take on poutine, with caramelized onions, a poached egg and hollandaise instead of gravy

L’Avenue

Find it: 922 Ave. du Mont-Royal E

Open since: 1995

The rundown: The throwback décor is ’90s grunge to the core — graffiti wall and black light murals included.

What to order: Chorizo II, two eggs loaded with chorizo, onions and red pepper and topped with spicy hollandaise

Sparrow

Find it: 5322 Boulevard Saint-Laurent

Open since: 2009

The rundown: The vintage aesthetic is just begging to be shared on social, while the brunch menu is just as alluring with a wide selection ranging from yogurt & granola to breakfast banh-mi.

What to order: Turkish breakfast plate with all the fixings, including feta, olives, soft boiled eggs, walnuts and sour cherry jam

Best Brunch in Moncton

Tony’s Bistro and Patisserie

Find it: 137 McLaughlin Dr.

Open since: 2001

The rundown: Growing from its humble beginnings as two-table bistro, Tony’s now accommodates up to 40 guests and is known as one of the best bakeries in Atlantic Canada with a killer breakfast menu and to-die-for pastries.

What to order: Eggs Benedict with ham and homemade hollandaise, served on Tony’s special brioche

Tide & Boar

Find it: 700 Main St.

Open since: 2012

The rundown: Its mission: to keep fresh local fare on your plate and in your glass. If you’re in the mood for a cold one, they recently opened their new brewery.

What to order: Brisket hash, with seasonal veggies and a side of Hollandaise

Olyo Restaurant

Find it: 42 Highfield St.

The rundown: If a taste of Mediterranean is what you crave, Olyo serves up traditional breakfast favourites with a Greek twist.

What to order: Breakfast hash, home fries tossed with sautéed peppers, cheese, onions, bacon, ham, sausage and a fried egg

Manuka

Find it: 184 Alma St.

Open since: 2014

The rundown: This cozy spot has a European feel and a knack for serving up fresh local foods.

What to order: To keep you on your toes, the brunch menu is always changing

Best Brunch in Halifax

Bistro Le Coq

Find it: 1584 Argyle St.

Open since: 2011

The rundown: Bringing a touch of French flair to Halifax, dishes are a mix of Parisian delicacies and comfort food.

What to order: Quack and Cluck, an eggs Benedict made with house-cured duck prosciutto

Edna

Find it: 2053 Gottingen St.

Open since: 2013

The rundown: This urban spot offers up tons of traditional East Coast flavours, like local oysters and sea trout.

What to order: Salmon gravlax & latkes, two potato pancakes served with house-cured salmon, caviar, poached eggs and topped with spicy horseradish crème fraîche

Envie

Find it: 5775 Charles St.

Open since: 2013

The rundown: This vegan menu boasts dupes for cheese, scallops and bacon—all made in house with plant-based ingredients.

What to order: Benny Poutine, where eggs Benedict and poutine merge with crispy tater tots, asparagus and hollandaise gravy

Elle’s Bistro

Find it: 1678 Barrington St.

Open since: 2014

The rundown: This charming bistro is best known for its Canadian comfort food and all day breakfast.

What to order: Jalapeño bacon cheddar breakfast sandwich, grilled between two potato latkes

Best Brunch in St. John’s

Mallard Cottage

Find it: 8 Barrows Rd.

Open since: 2013

The rundown: Dive into some comfort food at this 18th century-style cottage, one of the oldest wooden buildings in North America.

What to order: Their fresh menu changes every day and is posted to their Instagram, so never expect to eat the same thing twice.

Saltwater Restaurant

Find it: 284 Duckworth St.

Open since: 2012

The rundown: With options for everyone, Saltwater offers a variety of seafood and plenty of gluten-free options.

What to order: Breakfast stew, loaded with bacon and cod (a Newfoundland staple), topped with a fried egg

Blue on Water

Find it: 319 Water St.

Open since: 2004

The rundown: A commitment to quality is their number one goal — the chefs work with a home-grown assortment of herbs, veggies and other ingredients whenever they can.

What to order: Banana bread French toast, covered in walnut sauce made with Screech, Newfoundland’s famous rum

Tavola

Find it: 178 Water St.

Open since: 2014

The rundown: The passion project of Great Big Sea performer and St. John’s native Bob Hallett, this warm and welcoming eatery is the perfect hangout for friends and family.

What to order: Frittata, with sundried tomatoes, goat cheese and spinach

More:

12 ways to use up fresh basil

14 Easy Weeknight Stir-Fry Recipes

The 20 absolute best beaches in Canada