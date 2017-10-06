Easy brunch recipe: Cinnamon-pumpkin pancakes

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Quick to make, pancakes are the perfect breakfast meal. Try this recipe with our bacon surprise variation
Photo by Roberto Caruso; Food styling by Claire Stubbs
Who doesn’t love pancakes? Quick to make, they’re always a treat and offer endless flavour combinations! One of our favourites is cinnamon-pumpkin: For every cup of flour in your recipe, stir 2 tbsp pumpkin purée in with eggs and milk. Serve with warm cinnamon-spiked maple syrup.
Tips: Don’t over-mix batter, and use a rubber spatula, not a whisk.
Bacon surprise: Lay strips of crispy bacon in pan. Pour plain pancake batter over bacon. Cook as usual. Serve with dark maple syrup.