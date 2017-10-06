Easy brunch recipe: Cinnamon-pumpkin pancakes

Who doesn’t love pancakes? Quick to make, they’re always a treat and offer endless flavour combinations! One of our favourites is cinnamon-pumpkin: For every cup of flour in your recipe, stir 2 tbsp pumpkin purée in with eggs and milk. Serve with warm cinnamon-spiked maple syrup.

Tips: Don’t over-mix batter, and use a rubber spatula, not a whisk.

Bacon surprise: Lay strips of crispy bacon in pan. Pour plain pancake batter over bacon. Cook as usual. Serve with dark maple syrup.

