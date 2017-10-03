Advertisement
How To Carve A Turkey (And Get Perfectly Even Slices)

Once you’ve roasted the perfect bird, there’s still one thing left to do: carve it.

You’ve roasted your bird to golden perfection — now it’s time to carve it. Follow these tips on how to carve a turkey and serve perfect, evenly cut slices of turkey on every plate this weekend.

Step 1
Separate legs

Step 2
Cut through leg joints to separate legs from the bird.

Step 3
Separate the thigh from the drumstick.

Step 4
Remove the wings. (Cut off the wing tips and save them for soup stock.)

Step 5
Cut down one side of the breast bone. Cut into bottom of breast on a parallel to cutting board, removing the breast from the turkey carcass.

Step 6
Slice breast meat against the grain. Repeat on other side.

