Advertisement
Cooking videos

Chatelaine Quickies: Pumpkin-ale sweet loaf

Learn how to make this easy dessert loaf that makes the most our favourite fall flavour.

by 0

This moist, rich sweet bread comes together in just 10 minutes. Drizzled with pumpkin-ale glaze and crunchy pepitas, it’s as beautiful as it is delicious. (Bonus: We have a muffin recipe version for this loaf as well!) Try the recipe: pumpkin-ale sweet loaf.

Resources