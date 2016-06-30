31 dead-simple ice-cream recipes

Three ingredient ice cream

In the Chatelaine Kitchen, we love creating (and eating) fun ice cream recipes. Over the years we've created a creamsicle-inspired ice cream, creamy gelatos and also a dairy-free banana soft-serve, just to name a few. On top of that, we've turned them into ice cream sandwiches, ice cream cake, and even into scones (ice cream was the magic ingredient).

We also created an amazing three-ingredient ice cream recipe two years ago that doesn't require an ice cream maker – and haven't stopped raving about it since. So naturally, we decided to up the ante and create not one or two more flavours, but 30 more. All you need are three ingredients, a freezer and a little bit of patience.

Scroll through our gallery above for all 31 flavours!