31 dead-simple ice-cream recipes

These recipes require just three key ingredients and — wait for it — no ice-cream maker. So go ahead and eat ALL the ice cream this weekend (that’s what we’ll be doing).

14

1 of 32

Previous
Next
Photo, Roberto Caruso.

Three ingredient ice cream

In the Chatelaine Kitchen, we love creating (and eating) fun ice cream recipes. Over the years we've created a creamsicle-inspired ice cream, creamy gelatos and also a dairy-free banana soft-serve, just to name a few. On top of that, we've turned them into ice cream sandwiches, ice cream cake, and even into scones (ice cream was the magic ingredient).

We also created an amazing three-ingredient ice cream recipe two years ago that doesn't require an ice cream maker – and haven't stopped raving about it since. So naturally, we decided to up the ante and create not one or two more flavours, but 30 more. All you need are three ingredients, a freezer and a little bit of patience.


Scroll through our gallery above for all 31 flavours!  

Previous
Next

Related:
Brown bread ice cream
14 cool summer desserts
What it’s like to eat ice cream for the first time

14 comments on “31 dead-simple ice-cream recipes

  1. You did not say” sweetened” condensed milk…I’m sure it is as recipe does not call for sugar. Looks so good!

    Reply

  2. Pingback: How to make cereal milk ice cream! - Chatelaine.com

  3. Pingback: No ice cream maker required! | 96.7 CHYM FM

  4. Pingback: CNE food: We tried the Cronut burger, Nutella fries and more

  5. Pingback: Coffee Ice Cream 3 ingredients | Million little ideas

  6. These recipes look great, can I still use my ice cream maker?

    Reply

  7. i love it

    Reply

  8. Forty-two years ago when my family and I were living in Tunisia on our first posting with Forein Affairs, this recipe was a standard amongst the expat group since you couldn’t buy ice cream.
    I was surprised to read that Chatelaine claims to have created it!

    Reply

  9. Last year I started to make your Sea Salt and Caramel ice cream. Everyone who has it falls in love with it.
    Thank you from all my family and friends!!!

    Reply

  11. Thanks for the sensible critique. Me and my neighbor were just preparing to do some research on this. We got a grab a book from our local library but I think I learned more from this post. I am very glad to see such excellent information being shared freely out there.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iw6nzHcpCEk

    Reply

  12. I precisely had to say thanks again. I do not know what I might have handled in the absence of the ideas provided by you about my field. It absolutely was a traumatic dilemma in my circumstances, nevertheless seeing this professional fashion you resolved that forced me to weep over happiness. Now i’m happier for this assistance and then hope that you know what a great job you have been undertaking training the others by way of your web site. More than likely you have never come across any of us.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nAszoR1Gb6I

    Reply

Leave a comment

Sign in to comment.

Resources