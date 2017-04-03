Peaking between March and May, artichokes are a delicious spring vegetable. If you’ve never enjoyed them fresh — don’t be daunted by their thorns. Here, we break down the parts of an artichoke — and provide an illustrated guide to proper preparation, so you can find out what you’ve been missing.
Anatomy of an artichoke
Tiny thorns: These sharp tips prove the artichoke is part of the thistle family.
Outer petals: Choose artichokes with very few tough outer leaves and a tightly closed top. (When they’re not tightly closed, the artichoke has begun to dry out.)
Heart: Artichoke gold; it’s creamy and delicious when cooked.
Stem: The peel is tough, but the inside tastes just as good as the heart.
Choke: True to its name, this inedible hairy section will stick to your throat. Scoop it out with a melon baller or spoon before cooking.
How to trim an artichoke
Snip off thorns, pull away outer leaves, peel stem.
Cut artichoke in half lengthwise and scoop out choke.
How to eat an artichoke
Once cooked, pull off a petal and dip into melted butter.
Scrape teeth against the petal base to eat the delicious pulp.