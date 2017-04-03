Peaking between March and May, artichokes are a delicious spring vegetable. If you’ve never enjoyed them fresh — don’t be daunted by their thorns. Here, we break down the parts of an artichoke — and provide an illustrated guide to proper preparation, so you can find out what you’ve been missing.

Anatomy of an artichoke

Tiny thorns: These sharp tips prove the artichoke is part of the thistle family.

Outer petals: Choose artichokes with very few tough outer leaves and a tightly closed top. (When they’re not tightly closed, the artichoke has begun to dry out.)

Heart: Artichoke gold; it’s creamy and delicious when cooked.

Stem: The peel is tough, but the inside tastes just as good as the heart.

Choke: True to its name, this inedible hairy section will stick to your throat. Scoop it out with a melon baller or spoon before cooking.

How to trim an artichoke

How to eat an artichoke

