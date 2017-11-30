Chatelaine Kitchen

10 Incredibly Simple Cocktails You Can Mix With 4 Ingredients (Or Less)

From rocks glasses to martini shakers, lemon twists and maraschino cherries, these are the classic cocktails to have up your sleeve for holiday party season.

by

Hosting a party (or two) this season? ‘Tis the season for popping bottles — but you don’t have to make life complicated: here are easy cocktails you can mix, shake and stir for guests — all with a minimally stocked bar.

Martini

Tools: Cocktail shaker.
Ingredients: Gin + dry white vermouth.
Garnish: Olives. 
Get the recipe.

Watch: Easy and elegant ways to garnish your cocktails
