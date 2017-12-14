‘Tis The Season To Give Back: Donate To A Food Bank

The holiday season brings many of us a bounty of good cheer, indulgence and great food, but it’s worth remembering that there are many Canadians who don’t have that luxury. According to Hunger Count, an annual study released by Food Banks Canada, the number of Canadians turning to food banks is at a (continually increasing) all-time high. Hundreds of thousands of people need help from a food bank each month just to make ends meet.

In a typical month, Canada’s food banks provide food to over 850,000 people (1/3 of whom are children). There’s no typical profile for those who use food banks. It can be anyone — from the person who suddenly finds him/herself without a job to employed people whose wages are not sufficient enough to cover basic living expenses. There who are those on social assistance, as well as Canadians living on a fixed income, including seniors and people with disabilities.

Food banks work overtime during the holidays, and many places hold food drives to contribute to those who need it most. And don’t forget all of the dedicated volunteers who spend their free time to help these charitable organizations!

So when you’re out and about shopping for presents this month, we encourage you to take a moment to give back to the community during this festive season by donating to a food bank, or other charitable organizations committed to fighting hunger and making nutritious food affordable and accessible. It’s not just about donating canned goods — it’s also about supporting those who are raising awareness and educating Canadians about hunger and food literacy in order to create a healthier and more prosperous future.

Image: Community Food Centres Canada

Visit some of the food charities below for more information on how to give back:

FoodShare: Recipe for Change supports FoodShare’s innovative school programs to promote food literacy and skills and address hunger and food security issues.

The Stop Community Food Centre: Donate to support of their food bank, community kitchen or food education services.

Food Banks Canada: Donate to the national charitable organization representing and supporting the food bank community across Canada or find a food bank near you.