8 amazing (and award-winning) Canadian chocolate bars

Canada’s artisanal chocolate makers are winning big international prizes.

0

1 of 9

Previous
Next

Cocoa nation

Canada’s artisanal chocolate makers are winning big international prizes. Here are eight bars that racked up awards at the Academy of Chocolate and the International Chocolate Awards in 2016.

Previous
Next

More:
Best chocolate in the world is made in … Canada?!
Everyone’s got yellow fever for turmeric
The new Honeycrisp? Meet the ultra-juicy Pazazz, the next big thing in apples 

Leave a comment

Sign in to comment.

Resources