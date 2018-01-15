Chatelaine Quickies: Gluten-Free Chocolate Fudge Cake

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
PREHEAT oven to 350F. Lightly spray a 10 inch Bundt pan with oil.
WHISK milk with coffee in a large bowl until completely dissolved. Whisk in eggs, sugar, oil and vanilla. Whisk flour with cocoa, baking powder and soda, xanthan gum and salt in a medium bowl. Whisk into milk mixture. Scrape batter into prepared pan.
BAKE in centre of oven until a cake tester inserted into cake comes out clean, 25 to 30 min. Transfer pan to a rack to cool completely, about 40 min. Invert pan onto a cake plate.
POUR cream into a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on medium until hot, 1 min. Immediately add chocolate and stir until melted and mixture is smooth. Stir in honey. Or heat cream in a small saucepan over medium until it almost comes to a boil. Add chocolate. Stir just until melted. Stir in honey. Drizzle over cake and top with chocolate curls. Cake will keep well, covered, at room temperature, up to 2 days.