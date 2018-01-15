Advertisement
Chatelaine Quickies: Gluten-Free Chocolate Fudge Cake

A cake so good you won’t even miss the gluten.

Gluten-free chocolate fudge cake

Ingredients

Glaze

  • 1/4 cup 35% cream
  • 56 g semi-sweet chocolate, finely chopped (about two squares)
  • 1 tbsp honey, or corn syrup

Instructions

  • PREHEAT oven to 350F. Lightly spray a 10 inch Bundt pan with oil.
  • WHISK milk with coffee in a large bowl until completely dissolved. Whisk in eggs, sugar, oil and vanilla. Whisk flour with cocoa, baking powder and soda, xanthan gum and salt in a medium bowl. Whisk into milk mixture. Scrape batter into prepared pan.
  • BAKE in centre of oven until a cake tester inserted into cake comes out clean, 25 to 30 min. Transfer pan to a rack to cool completely, about 40 min. Invert pan onto a cake plate.
  • POUR cream into a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on medium until hot, 1 min. Immediately add chocolate and stir until melted and mixture is smooth. Stir in honey. Or heat cream in a small saucepan over medium until it almost comes to a boil. Add chocolate. Stir just until melted. Stir in honey. Drizzle over cake and top with chocolate curls. Cake will keep well, covered, at room temperature, up to 2 days.
