Patriotic pig-out: 10 Canada-themed novelty foods to tackle on July 1

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
If ever there was a time to go all-out on Canada Day, this year would be it. Lucky for you, food companies agree, and have churned out a perfectly patriotic selection of Canada-themed products. Restaurants have also come up with their own creations, like a decked-out Confederation Burger in Toronto and an eight-course tasting menu in B.C. featuring fresh spins on classic Canadian flavours. This year you can fuel up for the festivities with dishes like maple leaf-shaped burgers and bacon flavoured caesars (with a side of ketchup chips of course) that will make you proudish to be Canadian.