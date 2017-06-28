15 to-die-for bakeries across Canada

Crust Bakery, Victoria

Run by husband and wife duo, Tom and Crystal Moore, Crust Bakery makes all of their baked goods on-site using simple, quality ingredients. While their pastries draw sizeable crowds, selling out early in the day, they are also known for their naturally leavened sourdough loaves and pork and fennel sausage rolls.

Must try: Sour cherry cream cheese Danish. This Instagram star is only sold from Thursday through Saturday, but is so high in demand that it might end up on the regular roster.