15 to-die-for bakeries across Canada

From a multi-layer crepe cake to croissants bigger than a plate, these Canadian bakeries are must-visit destinations.

There’s no hiding the fact that Canadians have a sweet tooth: according to Stats Canada, one in every five calories we consume by  sugar. And with bakeries creating swoon-worthy butter tarts (with or without raisins), almost too-pretty-to-eat sugar cookies, and cakes that look like works of art, who can blame us?! Here are 15  sweet reasons to trek across the country.

Photo, Crust Bakery.

Crust Bakery, Victoria

Run by husband and wife duo, Tom and Crystal Moore, Crust Bakery makes all of their baked goods on-site using simple, quality ingredients. While their pastries draw sizeable crowds, selling out early in the day, they are also known for their naturally leavened sourdough loaves and pork and fennel sausage rolls.

Must try: Sour cherry cream cheese Danish. This Instagram star is only sold from Thursday through Saturday, but is so high in demand that it might end up on the regular roster.

