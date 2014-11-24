Tzatziki Greek Potatoes

Prep 10 min
Plus Cooking time: 12 minutes
Makes 2 servings

Ingredients

8
small potatoes, preferably red
1/4 cup
sour cream, yogurt or tzatziki
2 tbsp
chopped fresh dill
1
green onion, thinly sliced
1 tbsp
crumbled feta
1 pinch
salt

Instructions

  • Place potatoes in a saucepan of water. Cover and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat and boil gently until potatoes are tender, 12 to 15 min.
  • Meanwhile, stir remaining ingredients in a small bowl. Taste and add more feta or salt if needed. When potatoes are cooked, drain well. Place on a cutting board and slice a deep X in top of each. Gently squeeze bottom of potato until top pops open. Dollop tzatziki mixture in centre of each.

Stirring chopped fresh dill into store-bought tzatziki, then dolloping onto potatoes adds an instant, refreshing Mediterranean taste.

Nutrition

Calories 124
Protein 3 g
Carbohydrates 24 g
Fat 2 g
Fibre 3 g
Sodium 55 mg
