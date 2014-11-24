Turn a weeknight stir-fry into a gourmet feast without a lot of fuss. This one is dressed up with plump juicy scallops, lots of fresh vegetables and a rich glaze easily made from bottled Asian sauces. You can clean, slice and measure out all the ingredients — even stir the sauce together — before guests arrive, if you like.

Your complete menu

Start with store-bought sushi, spring rolls with teriyaki sauce for dipping or canned Thai coconut-ginger soup. Serve with steamed rice or vermicelli rice noodles, or have crusty bread for sopping up the flavourful broth. End with french vanilla ice cream sprinkled with chopped candied ginger, or an assortment of store-bought squares or sherbets.