Teriyaki scallop stir-fry
- Pat scallops dry with paper towels. Wash bok choy, separating leaves slightly to remove grit. If using baby bok choy, keep whole but slice off tough stem ends. If using regular bok choy, cut off and discard thick stem end, then slice crosswise into thick strips. Remove stem and string from snow peas. Leave small ones whole, but slice larger snow peas in half diagonally. Slice carrot into bite-size julienne strips.
- In a small bowl, stir teriyaki sauce with water, garlic, sesame oil and chili-garlic sauce. If making ahead, place scallops and vegetables in separate plastic bags or containers. Seal and refrigerate up to 1 day. Sauce can be left at room temperature up to 1 day or overnight.
- Lightly coat a large frying pan that has a heavy bottom with vegetable oil and set over medium-high heat. Lightly sprinkle scallops with salt and pepper. Place half of scallops in hot pan. Cook until golden, 2 to 3 minutes per side. If scallops are browning too quickly, reduce heat to medium. As each scallop is done, remove to a large plate. Cover loosely with foil to keep warm. Repeat with remaining scallops, adding a little more oil, if necessary. Remove to plate.
- Reduce heat to medium. Add bok choy, snow peas and carrots. Pour teriyaki mixture overtop and stir to coat. Pan will be very full, but bok choy wilts when cooked. Cover, but stir often until bok choy turns bright green, about 5 minutes. Stir in scallops and juices. Continue stirring until hot and cooked through, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat and serve right away.
Turn a weeknight stir-fry into a gourmet feast without a lot of fuss. This one is dressed up with plump juicy scallops, lots of fresh vegetables and a rich glaze easily made from bottled Asian sauces. You can clean, slice and measure out all the ingredients — even stir the sauce together — before guests arrive, if you like.
Start with store-bought sushi, spring rolls with teriyaki sauce for dipping or canned Thai coconut-ginger soup. Serve with steamed rice or vermicelli rice noodles, or have crusty bread for sopping up the flavourful broth. End with french vanilla ice cream sprinkled with chopped candied ginger, or an assortment of store-bought squares or sherbets.
