Spanish chicken with golden rice
Prep 15 min
Total 30 min
Makes 5 Servings
No time for an afternoon siesta? Take another cue from our friends in Spain, and dine with European style tonight.
Ingredients
1 cup
long-grain rice
1/2 tsp
3/4 tsp
8
skinless, boneless chicken thighs
1 tbsp
fresh pepper
1 cup
thinly sliced red onion
100 g
Spanish chorizo sausage, sliced
2 tbsp
red-wine vinegar, or sherry vinegar
2
tomatoes, cut into wedges
8
stuffed colossal green olives, pitted and halved
1/2 tsp
1/4 cup
chopped fresh parsley
Instructions
- COOK rice, according to package directions, adding turmeric (or 1/8 tsp saffron) and 1/4 tsp salt to the water.
- SPRINKLE chicken thighs with 1/2 tsp salt. Season with fresh pepper. Heat a very large non- stick frying pan over medium-high. Add olive oil, then chicken. Cook until brown, 2 to 3 min per side. Move chicken to side of pan and reduce heat to medium. Add red onion, chorizo and 2 tbsp red-wine or sherry vinegar. Cook until onion starts to soften, 3 min. Stir chicken into onion mixture and simmer 5 more min. If chorizo gives off a lot of oil, drain, leaving 1 tbsp.
- ADD tomatoes, cut into wedges, then green olives and honey. Cook until chicken is done and tomatoes turn saucy, about 5 more min. Sprinkle with chopped parsley. Fluff rice with a fork.
Nutrition
Calories 419
Protein 33 g
Carbohydrates 36 g
Fat 15 g
Fibre 2 g
Sodium 903 mg
Excellent source of Vitamin B6
Wine Pairings
Pair it with: An Exotic Ontario White
A Niagara blend that captures the various nuances of riesling, sauvignon blanc and gewürztraminer, this white has a bouquet of lime, Seville orange and ripe nectarine flavours that works brilliantly with a Spanish-style chicken.
Our pick: Featherstone Four Feathers White, Ontario, $15.
Issue: November 2013
Posted: Updated Aug 6, 2015
Photo credit: Spanish chicken and rice recipe Photo by Erik Putz
This is definitely one of my favourite recipes! All the ingredients come together perfectly! It’s full of flavour.
Debbie on