Wholesome pumpkin-oatmeal muffins
Prep 20 min
Plus Standing Time: 5 minutes, Baking Time: 20 minutes
Makes 12 muffins
Mildly spiced pumpkin muffins, still warm from the oven, with a mug of coffee are a true autumn-morning treat. Made with hearty oats and tangy dried cranberries or plump raisins, they’re more tender and moist than most breakfast muffins.
Ingredients
1/2 cup
coarsely chopped almonds, or pecans
2 tbsp
1
1/2 cup
398-mL can
pumpkin purée, not pie filling
1/4 cup
butter, melted
1 tsp
2 1/4 cups
all-purpose flour
1 cup
rolled oats, large flake or quick (not instant)
1/2 cup
3 tbsp
1 1/2 tsp
ground cinnamon
1 tsp
1/2 tsp
1/2 tsp
ground nutmeg
1 cup
dried raisins or cranberries
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375F (190C). In a small bowl, stir almonds with 2 tablespoons (30 mL) brown sugar. Set aside. Lightly oil 12 muffin cups or use paper liners. In a medium-size bowl, whisk egg with milk. Whisk in pumpkin, butter and vanilla until evenly blended. In a large bowl, using a fork, stir flour with oats, 1/2 cup (125 mL) brown sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, salt, baking soda and nutmeg. Scrape in pumpkin mixture, then stir just until combined. Fold in raisins or cranberries, if using.
- Immediately spoon batter into prepared muffin cups, filling almost to the top. Evenly sprinkle almond mixture over batter. Bake in centre of 375F (190C) oven until muffins are golden and crusty on top and a cake tester inserted into centre of muffin comes out clean, from 20 to 25 minutes. Let stand in pan 5 minutes before turning muffins onto a cooling rack. Muffins are best served warm. Any leftovers will keep well in a plastic bag or airtight container at room temperature up to 2 days or in the freezer up to 1 month.
Nutrition
Calories 246
Protein 5.9 g
Carbohydrates 38.5 g
Fat 8.2 g
Fibre 2.6 g
Sodium 360 mg
Posted: Updated Sep 29, 2015
Photo credit: © Royalty-Free/Masterfile
I have made these loads and loads of time over the years but I always cut down the flour a bit or they come out like rocks for me. 2 cups is enough, I also measure the oats on the scant side. I don’t bother with the topping, but do add chocolate chips.
Squeaky on
I think 3 tbsp of baking powder is far too much. I made mine with 3 tsp and they rose beautifully!
Darlene Kristensen on
Yes I was wondering about the 3TBSP of baking powder too. I live in Calgary so often need to increase baking powder slightly. Didn’t this time…obviously and was wondering how they would turn out, but they seem fine. Good to know I could try to reduce it though and still get good results.
Melinda Cassidy on
Taste payoff for the effort and arm strength required to make these muffins is dismal at best. Never.again. Blech!
Ruby on
There is a much better recipe out there for pumpkin cupcakes – I forego the icing and use chocolate chips. Delicious, moist, easy, little to no flour. I was hoping to take these to the office. Tasting them, I just want to throw them out. In the organic bin of course.
Ruby on