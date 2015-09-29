Wholesome pumpkin-oatmeal muffins

Prep 20 min Plus Standing Time: 5 minutes, Baking Time: 20 minutes Makes 12 muffins

shares Pin Email



Mildly spiced pumpkin muffins, still warm from the oven, with a mug of coffee are a true autumn-morning treat. Made with hearty oats and tangy dried cranberries or plump raisins, they’re more tender and moist than most breakfast muffins.