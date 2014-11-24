5-minute summer stir-fry

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients

340-g pkg
frozen uncooked shrimp, peeled
2
bell peppers, preferably 1 orange and 1 red
2 cups
sugar snap peas or snow peas, strings removed
1/2 cup
stir-fry sauce, preferably Kikkoman
2 cups
baby spinach

Instructions

  • Defrost shrimp following package directions. Pat dry with paper towels. Slice peppers into long strips.
  • Lightly coat a large, wide frying pan with oil and set over high heat. When hot, add shrimp. Stir often just until shrimp begin to turn pink, 2 minutes. Then add peppers, peas and sauce. Stir frequently until peppers are tender-crisp, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in spinach just until wilted. Excellent over rice or vermicelli noodles.

We love stir-fries because you can throw in all sorts of great seasonal veggies. A generous shake of store-bought stir-fry sauce quickly and easily adds that classic Asian taste.

Sprinkle with…

* shredded fresh basil or coriander
* toasted sesame seeds
* thinly sliced green onions
* toasted cashews
* slivered almonds
* hot chili flakes

Stir in…

* chopped tomato
* sliced zucchini
* green beans
* baby bok choy
* sliced bamboo shoots
* chopped celery
* hot chili-garlic sauce

Nutrition

Calories 181
Protein 21.5 g
Carbohydrates 16.9 g
Fat 3.1 g
Fibre 4.2 g
Sodium 609 mg
Photo credit: Andreas Trauttmansdorff

2 comments on “5-minute summer stir-fry

