We love stir-fries because you can throw in all sorts of great seasonal veggies. A generous shake of store-bought stir-fry sauce quickly and easily adds that classic Asian taste.

Sprinkle with…

* shredded fresh basil or coriander

* toasted sesame seeds

* thinly sliced green onions

* toasted cashews

* slivered almonds

* hot chili flakes

Stir in…

* chopped tomato

* sliced zucchini

* green beans

* baby bok choy

* sliced bamboo shoots

* chopped celery

* hot chili-garlic sauce