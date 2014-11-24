Defrost shrimp following package directions. Pat dry with paper towels. Slice peppers into long strips.
Lightly coat a large, wide frying pan with oil and set over high heat. When hot, add shrimp. Stir often just until shrimp begin to turn pink, 2 minutes. Then add peppers, peas and sauce. Stir frequently until peppers are tender-crisp, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in spinach just until wilted. Excellent over rice or vermicelli noodles.
We love stir-fries because you can throw in all sorts of great seasonal veggies. A generous shake of store-bought stir-fry sauce quickly and easily adds that classic Asian taste.
Sprinkle with…
* shredded fresh basil or coriander
* toasted sesame seeds
* thinly sliced green onions
* toasted cashews
* slivered almonds
* hot chili flakes
Stir in…
* chopped tomato
* sliced zucchini
* green beans
* baby bok choy
* sliced bamboo shoots
* chopped celery
* hot chili-garlic sauce
