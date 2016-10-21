Zucchini and artichoke summer lasagna

Prep 30 min
Total 2 hours 40 min
Makes 6 Servings

Ingredients

3
zucchini
5
oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes, drained and finely chopped
2
garlic cloves, minced
2 tbsp
sun-dried tomato oil
475-g tub
extra-smooth ricotta
1/3 cup
no-salt vegetable broth
1/4 tsp
garlic powder
1/4 tsp
salt
300-mL jar
marinated artichoke hearts, drained and coarsely chopped
4
fresh lasagna sheets, about 260 g
2 cups
shredded mozzarella

Instructions

  • PEEL zucchini into long ribbons with a vegetable peeler. Combine in a large bowl with tomatoes, garlic and oil. Whisk ricotta with broth in a medium bowl until smooth. Stir garlic powder with salt in a small bowl. Generously season with fresh pepper.
  • LINE bottom and sides of slow cooker insert with aluminum foil. Cover bottom of insert with a quarter of zucchini mixture. Top with a lasagna sheet, cutting to ﬁt. Spoon one-third of ricotta mixture over lasagna. Spread one-third of artichokes over ricotta. Sprinkle all of garlic mixture over artichokes. Repeat layering with remaining ingredients. Sprinkle mozzarella overtop. Cover and cook for 2 hours on high. Open lid and let stand for 10 min. Transfer lasagna to a serving dish.

Nutrition

Calories 411
Protein 22 g
Carbohydrates 23 g
Fat 27 g
Fibre 4 g
Sodium 406 mg
10 comments on “Zucchini and artichoke summer lasagna

  1. Could I bake this in the oven?

    Reply

  2. Just finished this. Delicious! I am always looking for vegetarian slow-cooker meals :)

    Reply

    • how many people does this feed?

      Reply

      • sorry, just saw it says ‘6 servings’ – missed that the first time around

        Reply

  3. The amount of zucchinis are missing.

    Reply

    • Hi there,

      Sorry about that. The recipe has been updated to include the amount of zucchini.

      Best,
      Michelle Lucas Larving
      Assistant Food Editor

      Reply

  4. Can you please post alternate instructions for cooking this in the oven? (once you have actually tested it) i.e. size of pan, time & temperature. thanks!

    Reply

  5. These recipes look wonderful, but with a few exceptions, I cannot utilise them as I have celiac disease. I can find gluten free lasagna noodles, but not available fresh or oven ready. It would be so helpful if you could give the option of using the dry noodles. Please?

    Reply

