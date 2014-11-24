Potato salad with parsley vinaigrette

Prep 15 min
Total 25 min
Makes 8 Servings

Ingredients

680 g
assorted baby potatoes, yellow, purple and red skinned
200 g
sugar snap peas, about 2 cups trimmed
1/4 cup
extra-virgin olive oil
1/4 cup
sherry vinegar
2 tsp
Dijon mustard
1/2 tsp
salt
3/4 cup
finely chopped parsley
2 cups
thinly sliced radishes, about 12 radishes
red onion, thinly sliced

Instructions

  • Slice potatoes crosswise into 1/2-in. slices. Boil, covered, in a medium pot until forktender, 17 to 18 min. Add peas during the last min of cooking. Drain well.
  • Whisk oil with vinegar, Dijon and salt in a large bowl. Add parsley, then radishes, onion, potatoes and peas. Toss until well coated. Season with pepper. Serve immediately.

This lightly dressed potato salad breaks free from the traditional mayonnaise-based version. This delicious dish features a diverse combination of vegetables, herbs and a little punch of mustard.

Make Ahead Tip:

Prepare salad and dressing, then pack in separate bags or containers. Refrigerate up to a day. Toss just before serving.

Nutrition

Calories 152
Carbohydrates 20 g
Fat 7 g
Fibre 3 g
Sodium 182 mg
Posted:

Written by:

Photo credit: Angus Fergusson

  1. “serve immediately;–is this meant to be a warm salad then?? the make ahead version would be a cold salad.

  2. what is 41643 red onion?

