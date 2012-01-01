Smooth, rich, tangy and sweet. This deliciously tart pudding will make your lips pucker.

To Make Preserved Limes:

Scrub limes under running water with a stiff vegetable brush to remove any waxy coating. Trim off and discard stem ends. Quarter limes lengthwise.

Coat wedges with salt, then pack into a 1-L jar with a lid. Press limes very firmly into the jar to get the juices flowing. Add remaining salt and freshly squeezed juice from 5 limes. Cover jar with a piece of plastic wrap and secure lid. Refrigerate.

Turn and gently shake jar once a day. After 1 week, limes will be soft and ready to use. They’ll continue to develop flavour. Keep refrigerated up to 6 months.

To use, remove and discard pith and pulp using a small sharp knife. Rinse peel well to remove excess salt. Slice or dice peel. Limes become saltier the longer they sit. Adjust the amount of peel used in recipes below accordingly.

makes 1L