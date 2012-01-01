Velvety lime pudding
Ingredients
FOR PRESERVED LIMES:
Instructions
- Whisk sugar with cornstarch in a medium saucepan. Whisk in milk, egg yolks, chopped preserved peel and zest, then set over medium. Cook, whisking constantly, until mixture comes to a gentle boil. Mixture will thicken almost as soon as it comes to a boil. Remove from heat and whisk in lime juice and butter.
- Pour through a strainer into serving cups. Lay a piece of plastic wrap directly on surface of each pudding to prevent skin from forming. Refrigerate at least 1 hour. Garnish with sliced preserved peel.
Smooth, rich, tangy and sweet. This deliciously tart pudding will make your lips pucker.
To Make Preserved Limes:
Scrub limes under running water with a stiff vegetable brush to remove any waxy coating. Trim off and discard stem ends. Quarter limes lengthwise.
Coat wedges with salt, then pack into a 1-L jar with a lid. Press limes very firmly into the jar to get the juices flowing. Add remaining salt and freshly squeezed juice from 5 limes. Cover jar with a piece of plastic wrap and secure lid. Refrigerate.
Turn and gently shake jar once a day. After 1 week, limes will be soft and ready to use. They’ll continue to develop flavour. Keep refrigerated up to 6 months.
To use, remove and discard pith and pulp using a small sharp knife. Rinse peel well to remove excess salt. Slice or dice peel. Limes become saltier the longer they sit. Adjust the amount of peel used in recipes below accordingly.
makes 1L
Nutrition
Wine Pairings
Wine with dessert? Absolutely! The candy sweetness of this American moscato is balanced by a generous snap of citrus, making it a match for this creamy pudding. Barefoot Moscato, California, $10.
Posted: Jan 1, 2012
Photo credit: Angus Fergusson
Egg yolks?.? How many? Not in ingredients list!
Mary Ann on
You didn’t list egg yolks. You need a better web editor.
kate on
I too am asking the same question regarding how many egg yolks. I want to make this for a Bridal Shower and need that info I am assuming that with “yolks” being written in the plural form it has to be at least two. But is that the correct amount or is it more than 2? Thank you for your quick response!
Wanda Crosby on
In the instructions, it calls for egg yolks. There is no mention of egg yolks in the ingredients? Is there egg yolks in this recipe?
Mark Overgaard on