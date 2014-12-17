Skillet one-pan pizza recipe

Prep 10 min
Total 30 min
Serves 6

Fresh, fast and homemade, this is the pizza recipe to keep on hand for busy weeknights.

Less
Advertisement

Ingredients

796-mL can
whole tomatoes, drained well
1 tbsp
olive oil
1
garlic clove, minced
340-g
ball of mozzarella, sliced into 10 rounds
1/4 cup
sun-dried tomatoes, finely chopped
1/4 cup
fresh basil

Instructions

  • DRAIN tomatoes well, then pour into a medium bowl. Add olive oil and garlic. Crush tomatoes, using a wooden spoon, until saucy. Thinly slice mozzarella, and set aside.
  • DIVIDE dough into 2 portions. On a lightly floured surface, roll each into a 10-in circle. Heat a large non-stick frying pan over medium-high. Add one dough-circle and cook until bubbly, 4 to 5 min. Flip, then spread with half of tomato mixture. Top with half of mozzarella slices. Continue cooking, covered, until cheese is melted and crust is cooked through, 3 to 4 min. Transfer to a plate. Repeat with remaining dough, tomato mixture and mozzarella.
  • SPRINKLE sun-dried tomatoes and basil over each pizza. Cut each into 6 slices.

Nutrition

Calories 431
Protein 19 g
Carbohydrates 42 g
Fat 21 g
Fibre 3 g
Sodium 810 mg
Excellent source of Folate
Advertisement

Chatelaine Quickies: Skillet chocolate chip cookie

Issue: December 2014

Posted:

Written by:

Photo credit: Photo, Sian Richards.

( 6 ratings )

One comment on “Skillet one-pan pizza recipe

  1. Where is the dough recipe for the one pan pizza recipe?

    Reply

Leave a comment

Sign in to comment.

Resources