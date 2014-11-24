Orange-chocolate Christmas pudding
Prep 25 min
Plus Cooking time: 120 minutes
Makes 8 to 10 wedges
Ingredients
1 cup
sultana raisins
1/3 cup
140 g
semi-sweet chocolate
1/2 cup
coarsely chopped almonds, or pecans
1 cup
all-purpose flour
1 cup
fine dry bread crumbs
1/4 cup
unsweetened cocoa powder
1 tsp
3/4 tsp
ground cinnamon
3/4 tsp
1/4 tsp
1/2 cup
butter, at room temperature
3/4 cup
2
1/4 cup
orange juice concentrate, thawed
3/4 cup
Instructions
- Generously butter a 6-cup (1.5-L) heatproof bowl or pudding mould. In a small microwave-safe bowl, stir raisins with liqueur. Cover and microwave on medium 1 minute. Coarsely chop chocolate. Coarsely chop nuts. In a large bowl, using a fork, stir flour with bread crumbs, cocoa, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg and allspice until evenly mixed. In another large bowl, using an electric mixer on medium speed, beat butter until smooth. Add sugar and continue beating, scraping down inside of bowl with a spatula, until light and fluffy, 2 to 3 minutes. Beat in eggs and orange juice concentrate until evenly mixed, 2 minutes.
- Using a wooden spoon, gradually stir one-third of flour mixture into egg mixture. Stir in half the milk. Then stir in half the flour mixture, then remaining milk. Finish with remaining flour mixture. Stir in chocolate, nuts, raisins and any liqueur until evenly distributed. Turn into buttered bowl. Smooth top. Cover with 2 large pieces of foil. Using thick string, tie foil in place around bowl just below rim. Place a rack in a very deep saucepan. Place pudding on rack. Pour water around bowl until it comes three-quarters up side. Cover and bring water to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer, covered, until pudding is cooked through, about 2-1/2 hours. Top up with more hot water as necessary.
- Carefully remove pudding bowl to a rack. Let stand 10 minutes, then turn pudding out onto a serving plate. Slice into wedges and serve with caramel or chocolate sauce and dollops of brandied whipped cream. Or if not serving right away, cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate up to 1 week or wrap with foil and freeze up to 2 months. Defrost in refrigerator. Reheat in microwave, covered, on high 8 to 10 minutes.
We combined traditional steamed Christmas pudding flavours with a good hit of chocolate to create a special holiday dessert bound to please every palate. This tastes divine with caramel or chocolate sauce.
Nutrition
Calories 445
Protein 7.3 g
Carbohydrates 63.6 g
Fat 19.8 g
Fibre 3.8 g
Sodium 329 mg
Very, very good. I did it with half the sugar and was still sweet enough. Perfect chocolate cake!!!
Ioana Mistor on