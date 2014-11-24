Honey-glazed tilapia

Prep 5 min
Total 15 min
Makes 4 Servings

Ready in 15 minutes. Serve with sautèed Asian greens and a fresh chardonnay.

Ingredients

2 tbsp
soy sauce
2 tbsp
honey
4
tilapia fillets, about 600 g
1 tbsp
vegetable oil
1
lime, cut into wedges

Instructions

  • Combine soy and honey in a small bowl. Brush over fillets.
  • Heat a large non-stick frying pan over medium. Add oil, then fillets. You may have to do this in 2 batches. Cook until a knife tip inserted into the thickest part of the fish and held for 10 sec comes out warm, 3 to 5 min per side. Serve with lime wedges.

Reader Tested:

“On an evening with a short turnaround for dinner, I will happily make this dish. Easy, tasty and sustaining!”
Laura Shand

Side dish: Sautèed Asian greens

Nutrition

Calories 219
Protein 31 g
Carbohydrates 10 g
Fat 7 g
Sodium 517 mg
Wine Pairings

SAUTÉED TILAPIA | fresh Chardonnay
Apples and pears leap from the glass of this cool-climate white by Niagara winemaker Bruce Nicholson. The mild acidity is in perfect balance with the Anjou pear and peach components, adding to the wine’s interplay with the delicately flavoured fish.
Inniskillin Unoaked Chardonnay, Ontario, $13.

Issue: August 2012

Posted:

Written by:

Photo credit: Roberto Caruso

( 100 ratings )

One comment on “Honey-glazed tilapia

