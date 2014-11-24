SAUTÉED TILAPIA | fresh Chardonnay

Apples and pears leap from the glass of this cool-climate white by Niagara winemaker Bruce Nicholson. The mild acidity is in perfect balance with the Anjou pear and peach components, adding to the wine’s interplay with the delicately flavoured fish.

Inniskillin Unoaked Chardonnay, Ontario, $13.