Combine soy and honey in a small bowl. Brush over fillets.
Heat a large non-stick frying pan over medium. Add oil, then fillets. You may have to do this in 2 batches. Cook until a knife tip inserted into the thickest part of the fish and held for 10 sec comes out warm, 3 to 5 min per side. Serve with lime wedges.
Reader Tested:
“On an evening with a short turnaround for dinner, I will happily make this dish. Easy, tasty and sustaining!” Laura Shand
SAUTÉED TILAPIA | fresh Chardonnay
Apples and pears leap from the glass of this cool-climate white by Niagara winemaker Bruce Nicholson. The mild acidity is in perfect balance with the Anjou pear and peach components, adding to the wine’s interplay with the delicately flavoured fish.
Inniskillin Unoaked Chardonnay, Ontario, $13.
