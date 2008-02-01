Country Chicken Pot Pie

Preheat oven to 400F (200C). Melt butter in a large frying pan over medium-high heat. Add chicken. Cook until light golden, 4 min per side. Add 1/4 cup (50 mL) water. Cover and reduce heat to medium. Simmer, turning once, until chicken is springy when pressed, 5 min. Remove chicken to a cutting board. Add soup, 1/4 cup (50 mL) water, frozen vegetables, peas and seasonings to pan. Increase heat to medium-high. Stir often until hot, 6 to 8 min. Cut chicken into bite-size pieces and add. Stir often until piping hot. Turn into an 8- or 9-in. (20- or 23-cm) square baking dish. Immediately open biscuit dough and separate into portions. Place on hot chicken mixture. They won’t completely cover. Bake in centre of oven until filling is bubbling and biscuits are golden, 20 to 25 min.
A can of creamy soup and store-bought biscuit dough slash the prep time in this country classic.
