Quick-pickled carrots

Serves 4

Ingredients

425 g
carrots, cut into 1/4-in. sticks
1 1/4 cups
water
1 cup
cider vinegar
1/3 cup
sugar
1 tbsp
dill seeds
1 tbsp
salt

Instructions

  • BOIL carrots in a saucepan of water for 1 min. Rinse under cold running water. Drain well.
  • COMBINE  water with cider vinegar, sugar, dill seeds and salt in same saucepan. Boil, then reduce heat. Simmer for 2 min.
  • PACK carrots in jars. Pour vinegar mixture over carrots. Cover with lids.

 

Nutrition

Calories 68
Protein 1 g
Carbohydrates 15 g
Fat 3 g
Fibre 756 g
Excellent source of vitamin A
10-minute cucumber fennel pickles

Issue: September 2016

Photo credit: Photo, Michael Graydon.

One comment on “Quick-pickled carrots

  1. I think this is a superior recipe because it calls for water so I’ll follow it. Canning is a dying art and I don’t know how many home cooks realize just how vinegary the pickle will really taste without water being added. I actually do not understand how recipes without water receive positive ratings.

