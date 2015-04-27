PREHEAT Preheat oven to 400F. Heat oil in a large frying pan over medium. Add onion, ginger, red pepper and zucchini. Cook until vegetables are tender, about 5 min. Add tandoori curry paste, 1/4 cup water, chickpeas and salt. Cook 2 more min. Gently mash chickpeas in pan.
ARRANGE naan on a baking sheet. Divide vegetable mixture among breads. Sprinkle with mozzarella. Bake in centre of oven until cheese melts, about 10 min.
STIR Stir yogurt with lime juice and 1 tbsp water in a small bowl. Drizzle over warm pizzas, then sprinkle with cilantro.
Nutrition
Calories465
Protein16 g
Carbohydrates67 g
Fat15 g
Fibre6 g
Sodium1294 mg
Excellent source of
vitamin C
Advertisement
Wine Pairings
Indian vegetarian pizza Pair it with: A thrilling B.C. sipper.
Gewürztraminer can tend toward the flat, but this West Coast star quivers with racy acidity. A perfumed nose includes Turkish delight, ginger and clementines, all of which enhance the spices of curried pizza.
Our pick:Red Rooster Gewürztraminer, British Columbia, $17.
I made this for dinner tonight and it was INSANELY delicious! I was missing a few ingredients so I made a few substitutions (Epicure’s mango curry dip mix for the curry paste, goat cheese for mozzarella, and sour cream for yogurt), and I’m over the moon about it! I’ll definitely add this to our regulars! If anyone else is doing Weight Watchers, it’s 12 points/serving (1 pizza naan).
girlinakitchen on
Thank you girlinakitchen for the substitution list. Very helpful! This does sound “do-able” for a Friday night supper, delicious.
Theora on
Very delicious! I will definitely be making this again!!! Two little mess ups on my part that did not seem to impact the flavour: I saw tandoori paste at the grocery store and thought I got it but when I got home it was butter chicken sauce. I went to a different story and they just had tandoori sauce so i used that. And i used lemon instead of lime because I used up all the lime in another Chatelaine recipe. That said, so good!
Jen on
I made these are they were amazing. The whole family loved them. I will defiantly make these again and again.
Lesley on
This was really good, in fact, much better than I expected, and I expected it to be good My daughter said it would be good with a little bit of mango chutney, and I think she is right. Thanks for a great, and easy, recipe!
vivian on