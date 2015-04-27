Indian chickpea pizza with lime raita

Prep 20 min
Total 40 min
Makes 4 Servings

Take pizza night on a world tour, starting with this hearty vegetarian recipe.

Less
Advertisement

Ingredients

1 tbsp
canola oil
1
onion, finely chopped
1 tbsp
minced ginger
1
red bell pepper, diced
1
zucchini, diced
1 tbsp
tandoori curry paste
1/4 cup plus 1 tbsp
water
1 cup
chickpeas, drained and rinsed
1/4 tsp
salt
4 pieces
naan bread
1/2 cup
grated mozzarella
1/3 cup
2% yogurt
1 tbsp
lime juice
1/4 cup
chopped cilantro

Instructions

  • PREHEAT Preheat oven to 400F. Heat oil in a large frying pan over medium. Add onion, ginger, red pepper and zucchini. Cook until vegetables are tender, about 5 min. Add tandoori curry paste, 1/4 cup water, chickpeas and  salt. Cook 2 more min. Gently mash chickpeas in pan.
  • ARRANGE naan on a baking sheet. Divide vegetable mixture among breads. Sprinkle with mozzarella. Bake in centre of oven until cheese melts, about 10 min.
  • STIR Stir yogurt with lime juice and 1 tbsp water in a small bowl. Drizzle over warm pizzas, then sprinkle with cilantro.

Nutrition

Calories 465
Protein 16 g
Carbohydrates 67 g
Fat 15 g
Fibre 6 g
Sodium 1294 mg
Excellent source of vitamin C
Advertisement

Wine Pairings

Wine_Red rooster Guwurztraminer

Indian vegetarian pizza
Pair it with: A thrilling B.C. sipper.
Gewürztraminer can tend toward the flat, but this West Coast star quivers with racy acidity. A perfumed nose includes Turkish delight, ginger and clementines, all of which enhance the spices of curried pizza.

Our pick: Red Rooster Gewürztraminer, British Columbia, $17.

Issue: May 2014

Posted:

Written by:

Photo credit: Indian vegetarian pizza with chickpeas. Photo, Erik Putz.

( 30 ratings )

5 comments on “Indian chickpea pizza with lime raita

  1. I made this for dinner tonight and it was INSANELY delicious! I was missing a few ingredients so I made a few substitutions (Epicure’s mango curry dip mix for the curry paste, goat cheese for mozzarella, and sour cream for yogurt), and I’m over the moon about it! I’ll definitely add this to our regulars! If anyone else is doing Weight Watchers, it’s 12 points/serving (1 pizza naan).

    Reply

    • Thank you girlinakitchen for the substitution list. Very helpful! This does sound “do-able” for a Friday night supper, delicious.

      Reply

  2. Very delicious! I will definitely be making this again!!! Two little mess ups on my part that did not seem to impact the flavour: I saw tandoori paste at the grocery store and thought I got it but when I got home it was butter chicken sauce. I went to a different story and they just had tandoori sauce so i used that. And i used lemon instead of lime because I used up all the lime in another Chatelaine recipe. That said, so good!

    Reply

  3. I made these are they were amazing. The whole family loved them. I will defiantly make these again and again.

    Reply

  4. This was really good, in fact, much better than I expected, and I expected it to be good My daughter said it would be good with a little bit of mango chutney, and I think she is right. Thanks for a great, and easy, recipe!

    Reply

Leave a comment

Sign in to comment.

Resources