Homemade candy conversation hearts

Prep 45 min Total 45 min Plus drying time Makes 100 candies

shares Pin Email



Whip up a little grade school nostalgia this Valentine’s Day with homemade candy conversation hearts. It’s just a simple dough made of icing sugar and flavoured gelatin powder. Use cookie cutters, food colouring pens and rubber letter stamps to customize your own love notes and let romance bloom.