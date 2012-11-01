Stir flour with baking powder and salt in a medium bowl. Set aside. Add 1/2 cup mini chocolate chips and 2 tbsp grated orange zest to flour mixture.
Beat butter with sugar in a large bowl, using an electric mixer on medium-high, until fluffy. Beat in egg. Gradually beat in flour mixture, just until combined. Gather into a ball. Divide dough in half, then roll each portion into a 2-inch-wide log. Wrap logs in wax paper and twist ends. Chill until firm, 1 to 1 1/2 hours.
Position racks in top and bottom thirds of oven. Preheat to 350F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment.
Slice cookies into 1/4-inch rounds and arrange 1 inch apart on prepared sheets. Bake in top and bottom thirds of oven, switching halfway through, until cookies are golden, 10 to 12 min. Let cookies cool on sheets for 1 min, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. Repeat with remaining dough. Cookies will keep well, stored in an airtight container at room temperature, up to 5 days.
The first time I made these, they were gone in an instant! But the second time I doubled the recipe, they turned out dry and crumbly. I couldn’t get the dough to stick together and refrigerating them didn’t make it any better.
