Chocolate orange icebox cookies

Prep 10 min
Total 1 hour 30 min
Makes 55 to 60 Cookies

Ingredients

2 1/2 cups
all-purpose flour
1/2 tsp
baking powder
1/2 tsp
salt
1 cup
unsalted butter, at room temperature
3/4 cup
granulated sugar
1
egg
1/2 cup
mini chocolate chips
2 tbsp
orange zest

Instructions

  • Stir flour with baking powder and salt in a medium bowl. Set aside. Add 1/2 cup mini chocolate chips and 2 tbsp grated orange zest to flour mixture.
  • Beat butter with sugar in a large bowl, using an electric mixer on medium-high, until fluffy. Beat in egg. Gradually beat in flour mixture, just until combined. Gather into a ball. Divide dough in half, then roll each portion into a 2-inch-wide log. Wrap logs in wax paper and twist ends. Chill until firm, 1 to 1 1/2 hours.
  • Position racks in top and bottom thirds of oven. Preheat to 350F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment.
  • Slice cookies into 1/4-inch rounds and arrange 1 inch apart on prepared sheets. Bake in top and bottom thirds of oven, switching halfway through, until cookies are golden, 10 to 12 min. Let cookies cool on sheets for 1 min, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. Repeat with remaining dough. Cookies will keep well, stored in an airtight container at room temperature, up to 5 days.
  • Visit our Holiday Cookies page for 160 recipes

Nutrition

How to roll icebox cookie dough

4 comments on “Chocolate orange icebox cookies

  1. The first time I made these, they were gone in an instant! But the second time I doubled the recipe, they turned out dry and crumbly. I couldn’t get the dough to stick together and refrigerating them didn’t make it any better.

Leave a comment

