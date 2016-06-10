Cauliflower hummus

Prep 10 min
Total 40 min

Ingredients

1
medium cauliflower, cut into florets
1/4 cup plus 1 tsp
olive oil, divided
1/4 tsp
salt
1
garlic clove
1/3 cup
tahini
3 tbsp
lemon juice
1/2 tsp
salt, divided

Instructions

  • TOSS cauliflower with 2 tbsp olive oil  and 1/4 tsp salt.  Spread out on a baking sheet and bake at 400F for 30 min, stirring halfway through. Cool. Combine with garlic, tahini, lemon juice,  2 tbsp olive oil and remaining 1/4 tsp salt in a food processor. Whirl until smooth. Scrape into a bowl and drizzle with remaining 1 tsp olive oil.  Serve with pita bread and fresh veggies.

Nutrition

Issue: December 2015

Photo credit: Photo, Sian Richards.

One comment on “Cauliflower hummus

  1. disappointed over lack of nutrition information. not interested in any recipe that fails to provide basic information

