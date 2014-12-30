Variations

Cheese and maple corn fritters

Whisk 3 eggs in a large bowl. Whisk 1 ½ cups corn niblets, ¼ cup each all-purpose flour and cornmeal, ¼ tsp each salt, cayenne and fresh pepper. Stir in 1 cup room-temperature beer cheese and 3 sliced green onions. Heat a large frying pan over medium. Add 1 tbsp canola oil, then heaping tablespoons of butter. Cook until golden brown, 3 to 4 min per side. Repeat with more oil and batter. Serve fritters drizzled with maple syrup.

Boozy cheese fondue

Pour a 330-mL bottle of beer into a medium pot and set over medium.. Add 2 cups beer cheese and stir until melted. Stir 2 tbsp cornstarch with 2 tbsp water in a small bowl. Whisk into cheese mixture. Bring to a simmer and whisk until smooth. Transfer to a fondue pot. Serve with cubes of baguette.

Speedy Philly cheesesteaks

Heat a small frying pan over medium. Add 2 tsp canola oil, then 1 small thinly sliced onion and ¼ tsp salt. Cook until onion is soft, about 5 min. Add 125 g deli shaved roast beef and stir until warmed through. Stuff 4 warm hot dog buns with beef mixture. Season with fresh pepper and top with sliced pickles. Melt ¼ cup beer cheese in a small pan and spoon over each bun.

Big cheese-stuffed burgers

Divide 500 g ground beef into 8 thin patties. Shape 1 tbsp beer cheese into a flat disc. Lay on a patty. Sandwich with another patty. Repeat with remaining cheese and patties, Press down and seal edges so the form 4 big burgers, Season with ¼ tsp each salt and fresh pepper. Heat a large non-stick frying pan over medium. Cook burgers until firm, about 3 min per side. Serve on toasted buns with your favourite toppings.