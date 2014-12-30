Beer cheese
Tangy, cheesy and crazy delicious, this is an easy appetizer everyone will love.
Ingredients
Instructions
- WHIRL cheese and garlic in a food processor until coarsely chopped. Add Worcestershire, Dijon and cayenne and whirl 30 sec more. Gradually add beer through the spout and whirl until mixture is smooth. Beer cheese tastes best when refrigerated overnight to allow the flavours to meld. Store, covered, in the refrigerator, for up to 1 week. Serve with bread, crackers and celery sticks.
Nutrition
Variations
Cheese and maple corn fritters
Whisk 3 eggs in a large bowl. Whisk 1 ½ cups corn niblets, ¼ cup each all-purpose flour and cornmeal, ¼ tsp each salt, cayenne and fresh pepper. Stir in 1 cup room-temperature beer cheese and 3 sliced green onions. Heat a large frying pan over medium. Add 1 tbsp canola oil, then heaping tablespoons of butter. Cook until golden brown, 3 to 4 min per side. Repeat with more oil and batter. Serve fritters drizzled with maple syrup.
Boozy cheese fondue
Pour a 330-mL bottle of beer into a medium pot and set over medium.. Add 2 cups beer cheese and stir until melted. Stir 2 tbsp cornstarch with 2 tbsp water in a small bowl. Whisk into cheese mixture. Bring to a simmer and whisk until smooth. Transfer to a fondue pot. Serve with cubes of baguette.
Speedy Philly cheesesteaks
Heat a small frying pan over medium. Add 2 tsp canola oil, then 1 small thinly sliced onion and ¼ tsp salt. Cook until onion is soft, about 5 min. Add 125 g deli shaved roast beef and stir until warmed through. Stuff 4 warm hot dog buns with beef mixture. Season with fresh pepper and top with sliced pickles. Melt ¼ cup beer cheese in a small pan and spoon over each bun.
Big cheese-stuffed burgers
Divide 500 g ground beef into 8 thin patties. Shape 1 tbsp beer cheese into a flat disc. Lay on a patty. Sandwich with another patty. Repeat with remaining cheese and patties, Press down and seal edges so the form 4 big burgers, Season with ¼ tsp each salt and fresh pepper. Heat a large non-stick frying pan over medium. Cook burgers until firm, about 3 min per side. Serve on toasted buns with your favourite toppings.
Issue: September 2014
Posted: Dec 30, 2014
Photo credit: Beer cheese. (Photo, Roberto Caruso.)
How much Dijon ? It is not listed in ingredients but is in the instructions.
Helena on
Jessie Scotty on