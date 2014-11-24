Beef bourguignon

Prep 15 min
Total 8 hours 25 min
Makes 6 Servings

Ingredients

1 kg
cubed stewing beef
227-g pkg
sliced button mushrooms
3
carrots, chopped
2
garlic cloves, chopped
1
large onion, diced
14-g pkg
dried mixed mushrooms, crumbled
2 tbsp
all-purpose flour
1 tsp
dried thyme leaves
2
bay leaves
1 cup
beef broth
1/2 cup
red wine, preferably cabernet sauvignon
250 g
thick-cut bacon, sliced

Instructions

  • Pat beef with paper towel to remove excess moisture. Combine with mushrooms, carrots, garlic, onion and dried mushrooms in slow-cooker insert. Sprinkle fl our and thyme overtop and stir vegetables until coated. Add bay leaves. Pour in broth and wine. Cover and cook on low until very tender, about 8 hours.
  • Heat a frying pan over medium-high. Add bacon. Stir often until crisp around the edges, reducing heat if needed, for 5 to 8 min. Scoop into a small bowl. Remove excess fat with paper towel. Stir bacon into beef mixture during last 15 min of cooking. Remove and discard bay leaves. Serve with mashed potatoes or crusty bread. Stew will keep well, covered and refrigerated, for at least 2 days, and can be frozen in an airtight container or zip-top freezer bag up to 1 month.

Nutrition

Calories 418
Protein 39 g
Carbohydrates 12 g
Fat 23 g
Fibre 2 g
Sodium 627 mg
Photo credit: John Cullen

One comment on “Beef bourguignon

  1. One of my dinner guests is Muslim, therefore cannot eat pork – how may I adapt this recipe if I can’t use bacon?

