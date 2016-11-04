Kitchen tip: For best results, stick with regular vegetable oil. We tried the recipe using vegetable-oil spray instead, but we didn’t get the results we wanted.

Gluten-Free Popovers: For a gluten- free version, simply replace the all-purpose flour with the same amount of Bob’s Red Mill Gluten Free All Purpose Baking Flour. Sift flour into a large bowl before stirring in herbs and salt, and continue with recipe.