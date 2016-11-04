PREHEAT oven to 450F. Measure 1/2 tsp oil into each cup of a muffin pan. Swirl muffin pan, then heat in oven for 5 min.
STIR flour together with herbs and salt in a large bowl.
WHISK eggs in a small bowl. Whisk in milk and butter. Pour egg mixture into flour mixture and whisk just until combined. (It’s okay if the batter is slightly lumpy.)
REMOVE muffin pan from oven and immediately fill each cup with a scant 1/4 cup batter.
BAKE in centre of oven until popovers puff up and are dark golden, 18 to 20 min. Serve warm.
Kitchen tip: For best results, stick with regular vegetable oil. We tried the recipe using vegetable-oil spray instead, but we didn’t get the results we wanted.
Gluten-Free Popovers: For a gluten- free version, simply replace the all-purpose flour with the same amount of Bob’s Red Mill Gluten Free All Purpose Baking Flour. Sift flour into a large bowl before stirring in herbs and salt, and continue with recipe.
Is there a printable version of the recipes? Most website allow you to have a format that is easier to print. I cannot find that here….
JDilks on
Hi there,
We format the recipes to adjust when you use the print function in your internet browser. Many recipes will fit on a single page (unless they are particularly long). In the future there may be an alternative function available, but for now this should allow you to print a nicely formatted page.
Hope this helps,
Heather
Digital Food Editor
Chatelaine.com
Heather MacMullin on
Hello – Accidentally clicked in the wrong area of the page and ended up adding a rating by mistake. Haven’t tried the recipe yet! Is it possible to undo the rating and visit again later? Thank you.
See EmJay on
I tried making these on the weekend and followed the recipe exactly. They were tasty but didn’t rise at all and were rather dense. Is there possibly a mistake in the recipe? It contains no baking powder or baking soda, which might be the problem.
Tara Mawhinney on
would like to make these but wonder what you would recomend for tarragon substitute as the company I am planning on having don’t care for the herb………….
penny on
Hi Penny,
You can omit the tarragon if you’d like, the recipe will still be delicious with the basil and chives alone.
Hope this helps!
Michelle Lucas Larving
Assistant Food Editor
Michelle Lucas Larving on
Can these popovers be reheated? I’d like to serve them with roast beef but having the oven at such a high temperature for so long will be detrimental to the meat.
Linda Snyder on
In the photo of these popovers, you show them in a real popover pan, not muffin tins. I would like to know the directions for using my 6 portion deep popover pan with this recipe. Please and thanks!
Charlotte Black on
As previously stated, the print option leaves much to be desired and is wasteful of ink and paper.
Ennis on