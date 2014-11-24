Oven-fried french fries

Prep 5 min
Plus Standing Time: 10 minutes, Roasting Time: 15 minutes
Makes 2 to 3 servings

Ingredients

2
medium potatoes, such as Yukon Gold or russet
1 tbsp
vegetable oil
1/4 tsp
salt
1/4 tsp
ground black pepper
1/4 tsp
paprika

Instructions

  • Slice each potato in half lengthwise, then slice each half into 5 or 6 wedges. Place in a large bowl. Cover with hot tap water. Let stand 10 minutes. This will give fries a crunchy outside and soft creamy inside.
  • While potatoes are soaking, move oven rack to lowest level. Preheat oven to 475F (240C) or 450F (230C) if you want to cook along with our Baked-Up Fried Chicken (also in the Recipe File). Drain potatoes, then pat dry with paper towels. Wipe bowl dry, then return potatoes to bowl. Drizzle with oil and sprinkle with salt, pepper and paprika. Using your hands, mix to evenly coat. Spread out on a baking sheet. Roast, uncovered, on bottom rack of preheated oven 10 minutes. Check fries. If they’re browning at edges, use a spatula to turn. Continue roasting until golden, 5 to 10 more minutes.

It’s difficult to resist that french fry craving. The answer? Give in–but to healthier homemade ones. Instead of deep-frying, try easy oven roasting. These are country-style fries, with the skins still on to add extra nutrients.

Nutrition

Calories 147
Protein 3.2 g
Carbohydrates 24 g
Fat 4.7 g
Fibre 2.4 g
Sodium 201 mg
