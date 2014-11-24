French beef dip with easy green salad
Prep 20 min
Total 35 min
Makes 4 Servings
A superstar salad and sandwich combo, this 30-min recipe is an easy option for busy weeknights.
Ingredients
2 tbsp
2-Jan
onion, thinly sliced
227-g pkg
cremini mushrooms
2 cups
no-salt beef broth
2 tsp
Dijon mustard
1/4 tsp
fresh pepper
500 g
top sirloin steak
2 tsp
all-purpose flour
SALAD
Instructions
- MELT butter in a large frying 1 pan over medium-high. Add onion. Cook until it starts to soften, about 3 min. Add mushrooms and cook until brown around the edges, about 5 min. Add broth, mustard and salt. Season with fresh pepper.
- THINLY slice steak and transfer to a medium bowl. Sprinkle with flour and toss to coat. Add to onions and mushrooms in pan. Cook, stirring often, until sauce comes to a boil and beef is cooked through, 1 to 2 min. Cut a baguette into 4 portions. Split horizontally and toast, then top with steak mixture. Serve remaining sauce alongside sandwiches for dipping.
- WHISK olive oil with red-wine vinegar, mustard and honey in a large bowl. Add green leaf lettuce and toss to coat. Serve alongside sandwich.
Nutrition
Calories 645
Protein 43 g
Carbohydrates 74 g
Fat 20 g
Fibre 6 g
Sodium 1150 mg
Excellent source of vitamin C
Wine Pairings
Saucy beef sandwich
Pair it with: A rich, rambunctious red.
Possibly the best-value Tuscan wine out there, this absolute steal truly shines alongside a hearty beef sandwich. Plump, ripe fruit aromas jump from the glass, along with nuances of roses and spice.
Our pick: Caparzo Sangiovese IGT, Italy, $13.
Issue: May 2014
Posted: Updated Nov 24, 2014
Photo credit: French beef dip sandwich with salad. Photo, Roberto Caruso.
This did not taste like a beef dip at all. It was more like an open faced sandwich. Too much flour; au jus was too thick. Gravy wasn’t that good.
Carla on
Steffi on
On the ingredients list it says “2-Jan” Onion. I presume that’s a typo?
what is it supposed to say?
CathyM on