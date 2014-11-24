Classic lemon loaf

Prep 15 min
Plus Baking Time: 55 minutes
Makes 16 slices

This sugary-glazed quick bread is a handy standby, cherished for being anything you want it to be: a breakfast bite, a packed snack, even an after-dinner treat.

Ingredients

1 3/4 cups
all-purpose flour
1 tsp
baking powder
1/2 tsp
salt
1 1/2 tsp
lemon zest
1/2 cup
unsalted butter, at room temperature
1 cup
granulated sugar
2
eggs
1 tsp
vanilla
2/3 cup
milk
1 cup
sifted icing sugar
2 to 3 tbsp
lemon juice

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 350F. Grease a 9×5-in. loaf pan. Stir flour with baking powder and salt in a small bowl. Stir in lemon zest. Beat butter in a large bowl, using an electric mixer on medium. Gradually beat in sugar. Beat for 2 min. Beat in eggs, vanilla and milk. Fold in flour mixture just until combined. Don’t overmix. Pour into loaf pan and smooth top.
  • Bake in centre of oven until golden and cake tester inserted into centre of loaf comes out clean, 55 to 65 min. Don’t worry if the tops of your loaf cracks: Because it sets before batter has fully risen, it will split as it bakes. Transfer pan to a rack. Cool loaf in pan 10 min.
  • Stir icing sugar with lemon juice in a small bowl until smooth. Brush glaze overtop warm loaf, letting glaze run down the sides. Let cool completely in pan.

Nutrition

Calories 177
Protein 3 g
Carbohydrates 27 g
Fat 7 g
Fibre 1 g
Sodium 103 mg
4 comments on “Classic lemon loaf

  1. The lemon loaf looks great, but is it good for diabetics?

    Reply

  2. I like a lot of your recipes but as you do not have a “print” indicator I have difficulty getting the recipe, can you do this??

    Reply

  3. Lousy recipe. Dry, flat, cook time is wrong..ugh

    Reply

  4. I love this recipe and have made it several times, it always turns out great and I follow the recipe with one exception I use a little less sugar . It is my goto recipe for lemon loaf. Love it!

    Reply

