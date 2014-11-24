Preheat oven to 350F. Grease a 9×5-in. loaf pan. Stir flour with baking powder and salt in a small bowl. Stir in lemon zest. Beat butter in a large bowl, using an electric mixer on medium. Gradually beat in sugar. Beat for 2 min. Beat in eggs, vanilla and milk. Fold in flour mixture just until combined. Don’t overmix. Pour into loaf pan and smooth top.
Bake in centre of oven until golden and cake tester inserted into centre of loaf comes out clean, 55 to 65 min. Don’t worry if the tops of your loaf cracks: Because it sets before batter has fully risen, it will split as it bakes. Transfer pan to a rack. Cool loaf in pan 10 min.
Stir icing sugar with lemon juice in a small bowl until smooth. Brush glaze overtop warm loaf, letting glaze run down the sides. Let cool completely in pan.
The lemon loaf looks great, but is it good for diabetics?
I like a lot of your recipes but as you do not have a “print” indicator I have difficulty getting the recipe, can you do this??
Lousy recipe. Dry, flat, cook time is wrong..ugh
I love this recipe and have made it several times, it always turns out great and I follow the recipe with one exception I use a little less sugar . It is my goto recipe for lemon loaf. Love it!
