Sunny-side-up tart
Prep 15 min
Total 1 hour
Makes 8 Servings
Advertisement
Ingredients
6 slices
maple bacon, chopped
1
large onion, thinly sliced
8 cups
baby spinach
397-g pkg
frozen puff pastry, defrosted
8
Instructions
- Position racks in top and bottom thirds of oven. Preheat to 375F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper or foil.
- Heat a large non-stick frying pan over medium. Add bacon and onion. Cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is soft and brown, 12 to 15 min. Add spinach. Cook until spinach is wilted, about 2 min. Set aside.
- Roll out pastry on a lightly floured surface into 2 10×10-in. squares. Pastry will be thin, and edges will be uneven. Transfer each square to a prepared baking sheet. Divide spinach mixture between both pastry squares, leaving 1/2-in. border around the edges. With the back of a spoon, make 4 shallow wells in the spinach mixture of each tart. (The eggs will later be cracked into these wells.)
- Bake in top and bottom thirds of oven, switching sheets halfway through, until pastry is very lightly golden and just puffed around the edges, about 12 min. Remove sheets from oven. Carefully crack an egg into each well on both tarts. Continue baking until egg whites are set, but yolks are still runny, switching sheets halfway through, 12 to 14 more min. Serve immediately with Cherry Tomato Jam.
Nutrition
Calories 437
Protein 13 g
Carbohydrates 26 g
Fat 32 g
Fibre 2 g
Sodium 311 mg
Advertisement
Make-Ahead Tip:
Cook spinach mixture the day before. Refrigerate until ready to assemble tart.
Substitution Tip:
Use regular bacon. Add 2 tbsp maple syrup to mixture before adding the spinach.
Filed under
Posted: Updated Nov 10, 2016
Photo credit: Sunny-side up tart.</br>Photo, Roberto Caruso.
Great, thanks for sharing this blog article. Will read on…
insurancewhisper
Freddy on