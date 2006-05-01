Stampede steaks

Prep 5 min
Plus Grilling Time: 8 minutes
Makes 2 steaks

Advertisement

Ingredients

1/3 cup
sweet chili sauce
4 tsp
Worcestershire sauce
3
garlic cloves, minced, or 2 tsp bottled chopped garlic
2 tsp
dried onion powder
1/2 tsp
cayenne pepper
2
t-bone steaks, about 1-in. thick

Instructions

  • Oil grill and heat barbecue to medium-high. In a medium-size bowl, stir chili sauce with Worcestershire, garlic, onion powder and cayenne. Add steaks. Turn to coat and evenly rub into meat.
  • Place steaks on grill. Barbecue, uncovered, 4 to 6 minutes per side for 1-inch- (2.5-cm-) thick steaks if you like them medium-rare. Great with potato salad.

You don’t have to go to the Calgary Stampede to enjoy these juicy steaks. Thick T-bones get the western treatment from a mix of sweet chili sauce and jazzed-up barbecue sauce.

Indoor Sizzle

Preheat grilling machine to medium-high. Season steaks, then place on grill. Grill with lid closed, 3 to 6 minutes for medium-rare.

Switch Up

This sauce is also terrific on strip loin, big sirloin steaks and even burgers.

Nutrition

Calories 386
Protein 46.4 g
Carbohydrates 15.5 g
Fat 14.6 g
Fibre 3 g
Sodium 842 mg
Advertisement

Posted:

Written by:

This article has not been rated yet.

One comment on “Stampede steaks

Leave a comment

Sign in to comment.

Resources