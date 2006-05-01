Stampede steaks

You don’t have to go to the Calgary Stampede to enjoy these juicy steaks. Thick T-bones get the western treatment from a mix of sweet chili sauce and jazzed-up barbecue sauce.

Indoor Sizzle

Preheat grilling machine to medium-high. Season steaks, then place on grill. Grill with lid closed, 3 to 6 minutes for medium-rare.

Switch Up

This sauce is also terrific on strip loin, big sirloin steaks and even burgers.