Overnight chia oatmeal in a mason jar

Prep 5 min
Total 5 min
Plus overnight chilling
Serves 1

Ingredients

3/4 cup
unsweetened almond milk
1/3 cup
rolled oats
1 tbsp
chia seeds
2 tsp
honey
1/4 tsp
vanilla
2 tbsp
dried cranberries, or 1 finely chopped fig
1
banana, thinly sliced
2 tbsp
toasted sliced almonds

Instructions

  • COMBINE almond milk, oats, chia seeds, honey, vanilla and dried fruit in a 250-mL Mason jar.
  • STIR well, then cover and refrigerate overnight.
  • BEFORE serving, top with banana and almonds.

Nutrition

Calories 488
Protein 11 g
Carbohydrates 86 g
Fat 15 g
Fibre 14 g
Sodium 141 mg
Issue: October 2014

Photo credit: Overnight Chia Oatmeal. Photo, Erik Putz.

( 39 ratings )

10 comments on “Overnight chia oatmeal in a mason jar

  1. what kind of oatmeal? steel cut or quick cook

    • Definitely not steel cut, steel cut needs to cook.

    • I used Quaker Quick Oats and it was delicious.

    • Rolled oats

  2. Wow, that is a lot of calories for breakfast. I’m following the Weight Watchers Points program and this works out to half of my daily allotment!!!

    • I agree this is too many points but you could use it for a late breakfast, early lunch on weekends. It is quite filling

  3. OK! So I decided to try this recipe and OMG sooooooooo delicious!!!
    I used Organic Rolled Oats, Organic Chia Seed and Organic Unsweetened Almond Milk!
    This is the perfect lunch/snack for me….totally unprocessed whole goodness!
    Thank you Mother Nature and Chatelaine!
    ***F-I-V-E S-T-A-R-S*** Definite Must try!!!

  4. Great recipe and healthy but calorie are high.

  5. I use rice milk, leave out the honey and vanilla and banana and go easy on the almonds (or leave them out all together) and calories work out to about 300 – still filling and tastes very good –

